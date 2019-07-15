Susan Matthis Johnson: Capito can’t hide this time (Gazette-Mail Opinion)

My husband’s family were Italian immigrants. They followed other family members from Italy to an American harbor where a strong, graceful lady with a 151-foot high torch said, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free—the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me: I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Like thousands of these Eastern European refugees, Carmella and Joe Severino found their way to West Virginia. These immigrants built railroads and coal mines. They logged hardwoods in the rugged forests. Their children became shop keepers and restauranteurs and tradesmen. Their grandchildren became doctors, lawyers and United State Senators.
My MAGA friends remind me that the current immigrant crisis is different. Our ancestors were “legal” immigrants, they tell me. What that really means is that the industrial powers controlling our government during the “Gilded Age” needed workers — oceans of them.
They were building the transcontinental railroad and Panama Canal and the Brooklyn Bridge and the rest of America’s booming infrastructure. They needed enough workers so that they would have replacements when they died in catastrophes like the Hawks Nest Tunnel disaster.
Today the powers that be still need cheap labor. Most of them, like President Trump himself, have paid illegal immigrants under the table so you and I can have a cheap hotel room or reasonably priced avocados. That demand for cheap labor drew millions of illegals here. Every time we buy a $1.50 head of lettuce, guess what? That’s on us.
The real problem at the border, though, has its roots in drugs. The insatiable appetite for drugs in this country is in large part the result of big Pharma’s insatiable appetite for profits. Starting in the late 1990s, injured coal miners and others were fed OxyContin like it was baby aspirin.
Consider this: “In its first year, OxyContin accounted for $45 million in sales for its manufacturer, Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma,” writes Mike Mariani for The Week. By 2000, that number would explode to over a billion, an increase of well over 2,000 percent. Ten years later, the profits would triple to $3.1 billion.
When OxyContin was finally pulled back following public outcry, those addicted to it turned to heroin and other street drugs. That fueled an explosion in drug trafficking in Central America and Mexico. The vast majority of the men, women and children in cages in El Paso and other American border communities are in large part fleeing the crime, corruption and chaos in their own countries.
Our president called out four congresswomen whose families — like mine and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s and Sen. Joe Manchin’s — followed that lamp to the golden door.
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump tweeted. He snarkily suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another descendant of immigrants, help them with travel arrangements.
The tweet was so bad even Trump’s BFF and Fox commentator Geraldo Rivera said, “You’re better than this.” That tweet garnered something around 25,000 responses of “No, he’s not.”
And yet Capito is silent. So are all the other members of the GOP who are wringing their hands in quiet paroxysms of conscience, telling themselves they and their party will survive this vile, toxic president. They won’t.
This one, Sen. Capito, cuts deep. The same weekend Trump tweeted that sickening tweet, ICE officers were carrying out their own Kristallnacht. Vice President Pence and Sen. Lindsay Graham toured CPB facilities where the human beings, filthy and hungry, were crammed in cages. Social media filled up with memes showing them in side-by-side photos with Goerring and Goebbels touring Nazi concentration camps. Graham folded his arms in a defiant pose. Pence’s arms hung limp at his sides.Then they turned their heads.
I know you, Sen. Capito. You have a conscience. Don’t turn your head.