As I follow the actions of the West Virginia Legislature, I cannot help but think of Dorothy Parker’s usual telephone greeting, “What fresh hell is this?”
The prevailing wisdom of Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature seems to be that rolling back income taxes will bring people flooding to West Virginia.
Do they not realize that most people research a place prior to relocation? If I were planning to move to West Virginia and had begun my research by reading the March 11 edition of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, these are the things I would have learned about my future home:
The governor plans to roll back income taxes. Of course, there will be increases in other taxes and approximately $185 million in lost revenue that has yet to be accounted for, even with those tax increases. Which means that the things that make cities appealing, such as the arts, good schools and good roads, will most likely suffer. Also, income taxes don’t matter if there are no jobs.
“W.Va. House approves rollback of chemical tank rules ... of oil and gas tanks near drinking water intakes.” Who wouldn’t want to live in a place that had a massive chemical leak in 2014 and yet has rolled back the rules regulating those tanks?
“Justice signs bill reducing teacher certification requirements.” I most definitely want my children educated by unqualified teachers.
The West Virginia House of Delegates adopted a bill changing the legal definitions of “independent contractor.” Sounds innocuous, but, ultimately, it will allow many companies to deny benefits and protections to their workers.
And you don’t have to look very far to discover that West Virginia continues to lose population at a rapid rate. The U.S. Census Bureau determined that West Virginia lost 10,476 people in 2020.
On April 20, 2019, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington published an article stating “West Virginia has reported a loss in population for five years in a row, becoming the fastest-shrinking of any state in the nation relative to population size.” If you were considering a move to West Virginia, wouldn’t you wonder why?
We need vision. We need innovation. We need leadership.