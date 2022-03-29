Many years ago, singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka had a big hit with “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.” At the time, I don’t think he had West Virginia in mind, but the song title certainly fits these days.
Our Legislature recently passed a bill to reorganize the Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments, a “new” Department of Health and a separate Department of Human Resources.
Many people believe the DHHR is too large, too unmanageable, and its bulk is contributing to its lack of success in addressing the many problems in our society that fall under its authority.
Why don’t we have enough foster homes?
Why do we have so many children living away from their parents?
Why have we not done more to address substance abuse and recovery?
Why are our state psychiatric hospitals overflowing?
What happens to the elderly or other vulnerable people who have no family to care for them?
The 2022 Legislature decided that the preferred way to address these problems is to add more administrative folks. Yes, you read that right. No new resources, no new funding opportunities for providers — nothing that was new or innovative was passed by our Legislature. Instead, we’re going to create an extra Cabinet-level position, a few more deputy secretaries, some administrative accounting and personnel people, and we will call it a job well done.
In this year’s campaigns, we will hear from legislators that it was “all the DHHR’s fault because it was too big” and “we have addressed it.” But we know that, two years from now, legislators will again be wringing their hands, asking those same questions about children in care, psychiatric hospitals, etc., because they actually did nothing to address the underlying problems.
My ideas on how to tackle substance abuse, homelessness and child abuse would take much more space and time than we have today, but as a former deputy secretary of the DHHR and a former bureau commissioner, I have some comments about the bill that breaks up the current department.
Instead of using a scalpel, as a skilled surgeon would do, the Legislature simply took an ax to the DHHR, leaving bureaus and offices misaligned. Additionally, and maybe more importantly, legislators failed to consider that there are bureaus and offices scattered throughout state government that, if added to one of these new departments, would supply better and more efficient services to the citizens.
As an example, some states have instituted a concept known as “no wrong door,” meaning that people who are struggling financially go to one place to apply for assistance. Currently in West Virginia, Vocational Rehabilitation, Unemployment Compensation and the DHHR programs relating to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Child Support Enforcement may all be in separate locations. This is not convenient to the average citizen, particularly those with barriers to transportation.
I would urge Gov. Jim Justice to veto the current legislation, not because I oppose the concept of a breakup, but because the current one needs more thought. A panel of people who have some expertise and experience in designing service delivery systems, including input from local stakeholders and those who have worked in the DHHR, could be helpful in guiding our legislators in creating a better plan.
I am not convinced that a breakup is needed, but, if we are going to do it, then let’s do it with a scalpel and not an ax, and let’s try to perform this surgery in a way that might help the average citizen.