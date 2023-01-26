Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Susan Shelton Perry

Recently one of my state Senators, Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, called community solar projects a “fairy tale.” Currently, West Virginia doesn’t have access to community solar, yet during the extreme cold weather that hit the state in December 2022, many folks were without electricity for hours or days. In other states the lack of electricity was deadly. You may remember a similar situation that occurred in Texas a few years ago.

Senator Phillips’ remarks came during a hearing on legislation to allow community solar projects. Let’s separate fact from fairy tale here. The truth is there’s nothing mythical about solar power and its potential. In fact, the real fairy tale may be in believing that our electrical grid can continue to provide reliable power for every need.

Susan Shelton Perry is an attorney living in Logan County. 

