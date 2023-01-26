Recently one of my state Senators, Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, called community solar projects a “fairy tale.” Currently, West Virginia doesn’t have access to community solar, yet during the extreme cold weather that hit the state in December 2022, many folks were without electricity for hours or days. In other states the lack of electricity was deadly. You may remember a similar situation that occurred in Texas a few years ago.
Senator Phillips’ remarks came during a hearing on legislation to allow community solar projects. Let’s separate fact from fairy tale here. The truth is there’s nothing mythical about solar power and its potential. In fact, the real fairy tale may be in believing that our electrical grid can continue to provide reliable power for every need.
First, “going solar” doesn’t always mean total freedom from commercially-produced electricity. My home in Logan County is between two hills. My rooftop solar panels produce a significant amount of power daily, but in January the days are short and my power need is larger. While solar power has not totally supplanted my use of commercially-produced electricity, it has significantly reduced my monthly bill. Reduction in use by individual households allows the grid some breathing room to provide for the needs of others, increasing reliability for everyone.
Second, community solar projects require no investment of state or federal money. If enabling legislation is passed, solar could be installed by private investors at a host site that is optimal for energy production. Then nearby renters or those whose residence may not be in a location that is optimal for solar panels can subscribe. They receive the solar credits which decreases their monthly utility bills. So not only does community solar strengthen the power-grid, it also offers some financial relief to families who currently can’t access the benefits of solar.
The sun does not always shine; wind doesn’t always blow. In our world there is room for electricity generated by coal, gas, wind and solar. If we had let buggy-makers and horse breeders control the regulations there would be no cars. Let’s get our Legislature out of the way of progress and let consumers decide the source or sources of the power in their homes.
Susan Shelton Perry is an attorney living in Logan County.