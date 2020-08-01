West Virginia parents today find themselves in a desperate predicament: send our children to school this fall — putting them, their families, and teachers in danger — or risk economic, educational, and/or psychological ruin.
There are no easy solutions in this unprecedented time. School districts around the state are talking about the pros and cons of full remote learning, versus partial in-school learning with A and B groups attending on different days, versus a full return to school. With case numbers in West Virginia spiking, a full return could be catastrophic — and even a partial return is risky, at best. But it’s clear that some kids need to be physically at school.
Our governor has said that there is no “pro” that could outweigh the loss of a beloved grandparent, parent, child, or teacher. So, why not consider a fourth solution: a full remote/in-class hybrid that will protect the majority of our population while keeping our economy and families intact and, best of all, giving parents a choice.
In this scenario, all instruction would be online, with teachers staying at home and safe. Students would be encouraged to learn from home, but a few kids – like those who have special instructional needs or whose parents cannot work from home – would have the option of receiving this online instruction at school. With emergency funding from the state, a school district could hire tutors — people who self-select for the job, and potentially whose risk from infection is low — to staff these classrooms and help the students there complete their online lessons.
As an added benefit to this scenario, classrooms would be significantly less populated, making social distancing more possible, and with fewer kids there could be fewer rooms for janitors to deep clean and fewer expensive disinfecting supplies needed. Buses would run, as usual – again with a sparse number of kids in seats, allowing a one-per-seat/every-other-row scenario. Lunch could be prepared in the off-limits-to-students kitchen area and delivered both to classrooms and to pickup locations, for those students in need at home. Buses that are not needed for transport could be tricked out as mobile hotspots, deployed to areas with poor Wi-Fi. There could also be an option for brief, in-person class activities in outdoor or other well-ventilated spaces, with precautions, to help kids socialize safely and meet/see their teachers from a distance.
This is our generation’s World War II or Great Depression, destined to shape our children and our society for years to come. In times of collective crisis, much is asked of us individually and as a community. We need to think creatively — and ask the same of our leaders — while we work to reduce infection and wait for a vaccine.