I am gathering a panel of women who will serve on the newly created You-Want-To-Stick-With-That-Story? Committee.
These women will hand out fines to all men who are responsible for unwanted pregnancies. We believe every child should be a wanted child. But if we find men who have no intention of loving their children or paying for their care, we will haul them before this new tribunal. This panel of women who are running out of all patience will have the authority to issue the fines for irresponsible behavior and the payment of the fines will go into education funds.
If this panel of too put upon women discover that a man is responsible for multiple unwanted pregnancies, they will have the power to make his life miserable in direct proportion to his own profligacies.
We will have a second panel of usually reasonable women who will deny men any health care that became available after the 17th century. We could be truly unreasonable and crank it back all the way to the 13th century like Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito suggests, but we can be reasoned with. We are not witch hunters.
We do not want to see men die if they need post 13th century health care. We are not cruel. We generously bumped them up to the 17th century. We have seen the suffering of women who have ectopic and molar pregnancies. We would not wish that on any man. Well, maybe Brett Kavanaugh.
I will gather another panel of women who happily gave birth to their beloved children during the decades of their marriages. These women thought caring for their children and husbands was extremely fulfilling until their husbands divorced them. The husbands, to a man, explained after decades of marriage that they needed to be free to find true fulfillment in the arms of a 21-year-old.
These divorced moms have great judgment and know value. They will set the amounts of money for men to pay.
Every woman on each of the panels I am creating will be older than 70. (A terrific age, I can testify.) From their rich resources of wisdom, these women will be able to write in their opinions, “I thought I had heard it all until you came before this court.”
Men who religiously check their privacy settings on their phones and computers will be required to attend classes on the history of privacy in the United States of America. Failure to pass these classes will result in those men handing over their electronic devices so that they can be put to better use as pothole fillers.
Another panel of women will be assembled to fine men who use derogatory names to refer to women. This panel will listen to any aspersions to a woman’s looks, dress or sexuality. They will also hear temperature determinations. Is a woman hot or cold in the words of the men brought before the panel? This panel entitled “Who Are You To Call Me Names?” will gather men guilty of verbal abuse and require them to live in glass houses.
Repeat offenders will have their First Amendment rights terminated at 15 weeks after the second utterance begins to have a beat that can be detected on the internet.
I will also have a panel of rape victims who will sit in judgment of rapists. I think everyone can see the simplicity and beauty of this arrangement.
I truly believe each of these panels will offer welcome judgments that no one could possibly find objectionable. But if some men should think they have been aggrieved, they may appeal the decisions to the ultimate panel composed of grandmothers.
By changing the focus of our national obsession just a teensy bit, we are able to see men. Men are the 50% of the equation who think their only role in procreation is criticism.
Justice Alito may think some of us were never granted the right to read. Alas, we can. We know the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution.
From reading many biographies, we also know our founding fathers were men with a keen interest in science. They believed science would make life better for everyone. They would be horrified to see the large numbers of people who dispute the basics of science right now.
Those founders never wrote the word “airplane” in the Constitution, but they dreamed of flying.
Like my buddy Jonathan Swift who wrote “A Modest Proposal” in 1729, I want everyone to know I am putting these panels together from no other motive than the public good of my country.
Swift offered his proposal after seeing too many poor people die of starvation. I am offering mine in hopes of preventing the untimely deaths of women and girls.
I am beyond child bearing age and cannot possibly benefit from any of the judgments these panels will hand down.