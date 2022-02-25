I am again indebted to Rafe Godfrey, for bringing light in a recent op-ed on the Gazette-Mail editorial page to E. Gordon Gee’s attachment to the unaccredited University of Austin, in Texas. I had half-forgotten about the pretend university to which Gee, who also is the president of West Virginia University, has attached his good name.
I hope everyone understands that Gee lives rent free in a palatial house. He does not rush home after working his two jobs to cook food for his children. Any food he should desire is prepared for him. He does not have to check his cupboards each week to determine what staples he might be out of. Paid staff members take all of that worry and effort off his hands. Should he notice a modicum of dust around the old Palace, does he get out the dust cloth? No. Paid staff regularly give the Palace a good cleaning. Do any of his free vehicles need filled with gasoline? Not to worry. Does he need to reserve tickets for nice seats at all the football and basketball games? No, no, no.
We mere mortals must keep track of all the basics of life. Not so, for Gee. And house and meals come free with his huge salary. He does not even have to sweat how he will make all of his ends meet.
This gives him plenty of time to be an “American academic,” as his Wikipedia bio describes him.
But, come on, for a man of Gee’s skills? Not enough.
So, he agreed to be a consultant for a pretend college. The college is still a figment of everyone’s fertile imagination. No students, no faculty, no accreditation, no course offerings.
But it is in Austin, Texas. That has been settled.
I, as a mere mortal, was not part of the discussions of how Austin was chosen, but Godfrey wrote in his op-ed that Elon Musk and Joe Rogan figured into the geography.
What? Montgomery, West Virginia, was not good enough, even for an imaginary school? Gee could have brought his imaginary friends to visit any number of former college buildings. Gee himself emptied them out when he took the notion to close the West Virginia Institute of Technology, an outstanding engineering school that produced real students with real, well-respected degrees.
Godfrey also quoted Hoppy Kercheval, after Kercheval said he saw nothing wrong with Gee serving two universities.
I do not know if the verse I am about to quote appears in Gee’s copy of The Book of Mormon, but in the New Testament, we can read admonitions about serving two masters.
Matthew wrote in his Gospel, “No one can serve two masters.” Of course, he wrote this without knowing the amazing abilities of Gee. But Matthew went on to write that you are likely to “hate one and love the other.”
Could he come to hate West Virginia University? Could he decide to abandon his program to give bow ties to the poor? Never.
But, relax, Gee, I am not going to blast you with Biblical fury. I am actually going to give you a pass. Go play with your imaginary friends and plan your imaginary school. How do you spell “cat”?
Have a good time. You have a storied history for expensive good times.
Share with everyone what you learned at Ohio State University. Let them know how you did things at Vanderbilt University. Don’t leave out Brown University.
What a wealth of information you bring to the imaginary table!
We do not want you in Montgomery. I hope, soon, people in Morgantown awake from their death-like slumbers and let you know they do not want you there either, even after playing president at WVU in two separate performances.