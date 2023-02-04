I come to praise this newspaper, not to bury it.
I want to send out effusive and well-deserved praise for the work of many writers I have read recently in the Gazette-Mail.
I want to start with Lee Wolverton’s column about domestic violence. Here is the rare man writing so movingly about the sad reality so many women and their children, who are the witnesses, endure.
Bettijane Burger, who is a great writer on many subjects, also praised Wolverton for his important column and gave us a glimpse of history at the same time. Too few people realize what the early pioneers faced when they tried to rescue women from the violence inside their houses. I am writing this shortly after all of us began mourning three mass shootings in California. We see clearly what a man with a gun can do in open areas. How about a man with a gun inside his house, his castle? The people like Mr. and Mrs. Burger who try to prevent domestic violence could easily become targets, too.
I am delighted by Betty Rivard each time I read an op-ed she has written. She truly cares about other people. Praise be unto her!
My email friend Joseph Wyatt brings light with each of his columns. He also firmly attaches humor to so many of his lines. What a gift to be enlightening and funny.
In the world of Metro, Clint Thomas toils to bring us news of our communities. We need to know young people can spread their wings in a new stage production or that elementary school students can pet a therapy dog. God knows kids need a dog in their lives because part of their school time must be given over to preparing for that day when a man armed with guns comes to their school. His colleague, Robert Saunders, is known as “the silken” Saunders for his writing.
I faithfully read the obituaries, too, and I have never understood why people think it is important to include that they are loyal fans of Mountaineer football. I hope putting that in their obituary kicks them over the goal post that they are hoping for. I am a loyal, retired Gazette reporter, and I feel pride in my old team.
Hello, Rick Steelhammer! Like most readers, I love to read Rick’s stories. He has written about every imaginable subject. But I treasure his stories about history and nature. I read each of his stories about New River Gorge ghost towns twice, and I clipped them into files that my nieces and nephews will someday throw away.
And, hey to you, Greg Stone!
My talented former colleague Eric Eyre brought the Gazette-Mail its first Pulitzer. Eric deserves all praise for his writing and for being a wonderful human being.
When the Gazette-Mail receives its second Pulitzer, it will be for the work produced by Mike Tony. I have never met Mike. I refer to him as “a great young reporter” when I talk about him with friends. I am old enough to be his sister.
Who writes more stories, more complex stories and more important stories than young Mike? No one. I know what it is like to write complicated stories. But his speed and volume amaze me.
Using only recent examples, I learned from Mike’s reporting that Big Jim shuffled some taxpayers’ money to his old school. For this, Big Jim was rewarded with being able to throw out the pitch on the location of a planned Marshall University baseball stadium. Wow, Big Jim, you really know what will cause your old alums to go Marshall green with envy.
Silly me, I would be proud of you, Big Jim, if you stopped pollution at your coal mines, if you would provide decent bathrooms for your coal miners and if you paid your bills on time.
I am sure my female soul prevents me from fully appreciating how great it was that Gov. Justice could throw that baseball. And, my female soul wants to protect the earth from Justice’s pollution and protect his workers from injuries.
I read the Gazette-Mail to learn what our tiny minded legislators are up to. They must keep all this mini-minded stuff secret from the rest of the world lest bigger minds say: not so fast.
What if smart young women discovered they could die if a pregnancy becomes life threatening or their classmates can pack heat into their classrooms? All the tax cuts in the world will not lure those young women to this state.
I am glad I worked with Phil Kabler in the old days, and I am glad he continues to work. I have said it before, but it is worth repeating (That is what old people do). He offers the best political analysis in our state.
Of the young folks writing today, Lori Kersey is also a whirlwind. If it happens, she writes about it. I do not know my sister-in-print at the Huntington paper, Courtney Hessler, but she, too, is a terrific writer.
In a recent Sunday paper, I read with great interest the big plans for the paper’s future. I understand I can get high school sports in a flash. Ra-rah-sis-boom-bah.
I read the Gazette-Mail for hard news. What someone might call “truth.” I was pleased to learn that “truth is easy and fun when it’s both certain and well-received.”
I read the Gazette-Mail for the truth. I hope that certainty will remain well-received by the most astute minds in West Virginia.