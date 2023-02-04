Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I come to praise this newspaper, not to bury it.

I want to send out effusive and well-deserved praise for the work of many writers I have read recently in the Gazette-Mail.

Susan Williams is a retired Charleston Gazette reporter living in Charlton Heights.

