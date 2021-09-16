Gov. Jim Justice, or Big Jim, first of his name, king of the Greenbrier and scourge of the coalfields, also is the “obvious choice” to add an additional title to the ones that already strike fear in the hearts of every thinking person.
Big Jim demands that each person who takes the coin of the realm from him must first bend the knee and offer unquestioning fealty to him and his claim to all titles and lands.
On bended knees, he has his company vice presidents, entertainers, photographers, principals and players to sing his praises. Big Jim’s claim to the Iron Throne and to another coaching job are the only legitimate ones. Did not score keepers give him the big numbers? Did not principals say he did the best in the interview? Friends and countrymen, you have heard Big Jim speak. You know without being in the interview that he must have done well. How eloquent are his words throughout the kingdoms.
It rings out: Big Jim truly cares about the kids!
But his care extends not to mask mandates or being with those kids except on game days.
Big Jim is troubled, and all the Seven Kingdoms with him. Big Jim said he cannot sleep at night. What haunts his thoughts? A pretender’s claim to the Iron Throne? Never!
Once upon a time, Big Jim kept a nasty plague outside the gates of the Seven Kingdoms. He designed walls to thwart germs and immigrants. He ordered his watchers on the wall to slash with their swords every germ that came floating over the walls.
Famous producers of programming asked Big Jim to bring his wise counsel to their screens and tell the world how he kept the plague away.
The First of His Name added first in the nation against the insidious pestilence. Big Jim could smile as he received praise throughout the land.
Then an ill wind blew into the Seven Kingdoms. Behold! The wind robbed his people of their very breath.
Big Jim tried shotguns and dream weddings. Still, his people did not revive. Although the dead could vote, the deaths of his people hung around his neck. The stench offended the royal nostrils. The stench also brought court jesters out at night who laughed at him for the turn in his ratings.
The royal dire wolf pleaded: Do it for Babydog!
Still this plague devastated Big Jim’s people.
Big Jim tossed on his royal pillows. What of his gold? Big Jim has paid people to be his minions. He provided meals and rooms during vaunted tournaments.
What if Big Jim would lose all of his gold to poor investments? It would certainly be his right as the true king of the Seven Kingdoms to chop the heads off of all the false advisers who did not protect his gold.
Big Jim without gold? Unthinkable, except at night, when he cannot find restful sleep.
Usurpers want Big Jim to pay taxes and fees for each time his minions spoiled the lands. Big Jim sealed his contracts and pushed his gold ring into the melting wax, pledging he would pay all the money he borrowed from the Iron Bank, never believing that day would ever dawn.
Who are these lackies who think they have a right to Justice gold?
When the golden fingers of dawn shine on Big Jim, his heart can rejoice. He can think back to “story time” with his young squires. Bounce, bounce, bounce. The young squires throw the round balls onto the perfectly prepared wooden floors of the court. Then Big Jim commands that all bouncing must stop.
Gather at my feet, he commands. Listen to story time.
Big Jim told the young squires, each dressed in the colored silks of the houses they represent, stories of his bravery in the fields in days of yore. Big Jim told them the mere merchants who asked him to pay his rightful bills would waste away in the fields around his castle. Never pay the first bill you receive, young squires.
Don’t meet combatants in open field. Hide in your castle until they starve.
Have many castles in many locations, he told them. Make it harder for those who expect something from you to find you.
Your gold cloaks can speed you from castle to castle.
Part-time? Full-time? These are words spouted from peasants. Who decides? Big Jim, the first of his name.