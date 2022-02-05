I tossed on my bed. I wanted to take my nap, but thoughts of ways to respond to Gov. Jim Justice’s most recent asinine public performance intruded.
My first thoughts were of a dog’s right to dignity. I imagined composing a plea. “Dear Dog, forgive Big Jim for he knows not what he does. I have never thought it was just an accident of spelling that Dog and God are so close.”
I thought of any number of references to two asses.
Then I thought I could throw down a challenge to anyone considering following legislation Big Jim might propose. Do you want to sign on to a bill from that ***hole?
As always, I started my day with The Gazette-Mail. The front page explained that Big Jim had given his belated State of the State address. Without a gun pressed to my temple, I was not going to read that story. I saw a picture of Babydog, but Babydog is often in the paper, so I did not realize the problem.
When I read my second paper of the day, The Guardian, then I got the bull’s eye, so to speak.
No nap for me. What can one say about a man who does not respect a dog’s dignity? Big Jim has no personal dignity as he has proven time and again, but what about Babydog? Do you think Babydog wants her privacy violated?
So, I quit my bed, thinking that for once I would just suffer in silence.
Then in Sunday’s Gazette-Mail, I am treated to comparison and contrast. My heart soared as I read the remembrances of Barbara Ferraro and Patricia Hussey as they thought back over the history of Covenant House.
People offered their hands and hearts to anyone who needed them. I am lucky that I did several stories with both women in my days as a Gazette reporter. How wonderful to be around selfless people.
Their work was not in the misty past. Our state once brimmed with bright people who wanted to make life better for everyone.
Now, on the same page, contrast the high-minded lives of these two women with Phil Kabler’s reporting on “dog butts.” For the record, I am not upset about dog butts. All of us, humans, bugs, monkeys, need the functioning butts our Creator designed for us.
Maybe it is all that traveling back and forth that has sloshed Big Jim’s brains around. Somehow while traveling over a curvy road from Greenbrier County to Kanawha, an idea half-formed in his head. “Wouldn’t it be funny…?”
It was not funny. It would certainly never pass for clever.
Big Jim is constantly thinking of ways to dodge his financial obligations. Maybe all those quick airplane rides to talk with his lawyers about protecting his family fortune from his many creditors trapped air bubbles in his head.
Or, perhaps, he accidentally visited one of his coal mines that lack bathroom facilities. The sights and smells of what he makes his coal miners endure backed up his own excretory system all the way to his head.
Until last week, I never wasted one minute of my time thinking about what other people thought of me or my state. I love this state and her people. I see beauty everywhere.
After seeing Babydog’s privates in an internationally circulated newspaper, I am now forced to think of the bon mot I must return to all non-natives when the subject arises.
Speaking of deadly responses, I read the Gazette-Mail obituaries daily. Each day I read of our young people dying. Sometimes the brave survivors include in the obituaries a litany of the battles our young lost to drugs. We also suffer what sociologists call “deaths of despair.” Too many people pack it in because they see no alternative to their struggle against poverty and depression.
Phil Kabler offers essential reading. Time and again, he has reminded us that while many legislators hate people of different skin colors, religion or sexual orientation, young people do not. Our West Virginia young are dying. Will they be replaced by bright young people from beyond our borders with the climate of hate on offer anytime at the Capitol?
Legislators mistakenly think all these bright young people want to pack a gun. So, they make the distribution of guns ever so easy. Too many young people in our state have taken those readily available guns and killed themselves.
Some of our leaders think we should stand on our mountain tops and shoot at anyone with ideas.
Put a mask on a child to prevent the spread of deadly virus? No! Legislators seeking to make mandates illegal want children to die free of masks and clear thinking.
While COVID has raged among us, what West Virginia leader stepped up with a workable plan to keep our kids educated? We have had two years to work out a plan, but we are failing fast.
If our kids grow up to think butt humor is great, I guess it does not matter.
We pollute water, air and bodies with coal. If you object, we will legislate against you.
We have seen what coal does to people and the planet. Let’s make a change. From one nasty pollutant to an even more dangerous one — nuclear power. But these plants are baby nukes, they tell us. We could install solar panels on the many abandoned coal sites, but that makes too much sense.
And for even a whisper of a job, our leaders will fall over one another to hand any huckster millions of our tax dollars.
To all the serious problems we face in this state, poverty, poor health, inadequate education, most of our leaders merely offer a constant stream of ignorance and hate.
So, I compare and contrast. I read the words of thoughtful Barbara Ferraro and Patricia Hussey. They lived their entire lives caring for the poor, the sick, the naked and the prisoner.
They offer examples of lives well-lived. They brought others into their orbs who wanted to do the same.
They wrote about the history of Covenant House after they saw the ashes of their original building.
Contrast Big Jim. Money without worth. Power without self-control. Babble without brain.
A dog sniffs another dog’s rear for the constant stream of information the dog can glean from this rich olfactory exchange.
I do not even want to know what Big Jim has been sniffing.
Are we standing in the ashes of a once great state?