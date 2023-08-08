As soon as the late Jim Haught gets settled in to his new accommodations, he will dispatch a team of investigative reporters to Purgatory.
Why, you may ask? A breaking story needs his attention.
Just as Haught’s life was drawing to a close here in West Virginia, a field in England yielded a great treasure. A person with a metal detector found a beautifully carved seal matrix that had a heavenly function. It had been lying in the field near a priory for hundreds of years.
Catholic clerics would use it to stamp the paperwork of people who wanted to get out of Purgatory a little faster than perhaps their burdens of sin would otherwise permit. After the penitent laid down money for an indulgence, this special, onetime offer was used to stamp the paperwork. With the stamp, the sinner could be assured that he or she could get out of Purgatory one year and 40 days earlier than the judge’s sentence called for.
I am not making this up. I read about it in The Guardian. You can see a picture of the object made from cast copper-alloy in the paper online.
As you know, 40 is an important number in both the Old and the New Testaments. The children of Israel wandered around in the wilderness for 40 years, and Christ was tempted by the Devil for 40 days and 40 nights. I am guessing that the 40 days was selected with that in mind. But after the Haught investigative team gets on the case, I am sure we will find out.
The Mottisfont priory was wealthy until the Black Death reared its ugly head. The pope granted the priory permission to sell indulgences to help build its coffers back.
Gazette reporters Paul Nyden and Tom Searls will join the team, and Gazette photographer Larry Pierce will have pictures of all of their finds.
Haught will seek a Freedom of Information Act request to see the books. Who kept track of the paperwork? Was there an audit trail? Did everyone who paid for the get-out-of-Purgatory special offer actually get out early? If not, what happened? Did anyone get their money back?
As readers know, Haught wrote many times about how religion, taught at sword point, hurt humanity more than it helped. This kind of absurdity to speed an exit from Purgatory would be just the ticket for Haught. I am sorry he died before he, too, could read the story.
Any young person who is reading this (thanks!) will not know that Haught and his boss, Ned Chilton, set out to end what was known as the Commissioner of Accounts system. This system allowed lawyers to charge whatever they wanted to settle estates. A lawyer who was lucky enough to probate the estate of a wealthy person could charge a huge fee.
In its way, this system was like indulgences. Before the internet was invented, Haught traveled county to county and read paper files that he used in his reporting. The light he shed on the system was too much; it no longer exists. The Office of Fiduciary Commission replaced it.
Last week, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to one of the last crusading reporters and editors in our country.
For a man who rejected religion, we heard of many Christlike actions Haught took during his life. With his first wife, their home was always open to abandoned children and people in need. The Haughts adopted four children and fostered dozens more. They also helped other people adopt children.
In testimony from people who benefited from his kindnesses, we learned that Haught helped to bury a person whose family did not have enough money.
I am glad I joined what was then The Charleston Gazette when Publisher Ned Chilton was at the helm, Don Marsh wrote great columns, Haught was editor and Jim Dent drew great political cartoons. We will not see their like again.