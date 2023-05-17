Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

My new hero is seventh-grader Dillon Reeves of Michigan. He saved himself and everyone else on his school bus that seemed headed for a serious accident at the very least.

Even more heroic are his parents. An alert Dillon realized something was wrong with his bus driver, and he immediately took lifesaving action.

Stories you might like

Susan Williams is a retired Gazette reporter living in Charlton Heights.

Tags

Recommended for you