My new hero is seventh-grader Dillon Reeves of Michigan. He saved himself and everyone else on his school bus that seemed headed for a serious accident at the very least.
Even more heroic are his parents. An alert Dillon realized something was wrong with his bus driver, and he immediately took lifesaving action.
His parents are even more alert. They could see disaster coming from all the directions that electronic devices can reach. Stronger than any plea, braver than any influencer, smarter than any media mogul, his parents said “no” to devices.
Dillon felt his isolation from his necrotized friends. But he did not lose lifesaving time shaking off the fog produced by electronic devices.
In his first news interview, Dillon said, “I just knew what to do at the moment.” That meant realizing the driver was in a medical emergency and unable to function. Dillon turned the wheel away from traffic and put on the brake.
His father, Steve Reeves, knew what to do also. He denied his son the phone he’d wanted. The father said that, without an electronic device in the face, a young person could “look at people. You’re going to notice stuff. You’re going to look out the window.”
“It’s a very powerful lesson, maybe a change-the-world kind of lesson.”
We can only hope.
CBS News staff first reported on this miracle of clear vision, and then many news outlets picked up the story. The biggest point in the story: Dillon was the only person on the bus not glued to an electronic device. If Dillon, too, had been “distracted” as each news outlet reported, the bus would have crashed.
I first read the story in The Guardian. On Monday, from my post office, I got my June copy of The Atlantic.
I started to read a story about another young man who used the hours he stared out a bus window to great use. This young man imagined stories that he attached to the barns, the houses, and the people he passed as the Greyhound bus took him to his mother’s house.
Tom Hanks took the bus to visit his mother who lived in Red Bluff, California. Hanks credits these hours of exercising his imagination to the beginning of his creative life. Of course, Hanks did not need to fight the temptation of an electronic device because they had not yet been invented.
But I think a strong case can be made that hours attached to an electronic device can zap a child’s creativity. These children are not even creating their own childhood memories. They are passively absorbing what is put in front of them.
Hanks’ parents were divorced, and he never lived with his mother. He made the long bus trip several times a year to visit her. As everyone knows, Hanks is a talented actor. The new article about Hanks in The Atlantic focused on his writing abilities.
To return to my hero, Dillon Reeves, once he got the bus stopped, he yelled to his classmates to call 911. The bus driver needed medical help.
I agree completely that an emergency cellphone call was the perfect next step to save the day. People certainly need to use devices to signal for help. But endless hours on a device is damaging.
I hope more parents can be as brave as Dillon’s parents and put the brakes on the brain-sucking devices.
At the end of a phone-free trip, a young person might be able to write a script for Tom Hanks’ next big movie.