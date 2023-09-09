Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Richard Penniman was born that way. Of course, by that I mean supremely talented. He was like the brightest comet that ever blazed across the heavens.

Known better by the name “Little Richard,” this musical phenomenon gave the world rock and roll and helped many musicians like The Beatles onto their rightful paths.

Susan Williams, of Charlton Heights, is a retired Gazette-Mail reporter.

