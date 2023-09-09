Richard Penniman was born that way. Of course, by that I mean supremely talented. He was like the brightest comet that ever blazed across the heavens.
Known better by the name “Little Richard,” this musical phenomenon gave the world rock and roll and helped many musicians like The Beatles onto their rightful paths.
I had been looking forward to seeing the documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything” since I first read about it. I was overwhelmed as I watched his musical genius and his genuine care for all people.
When I was 12, I fell in love with The Beatles. I believed them when I heard them sing, “All you need is love.” I believed Jesus when he said, “Love one another.” In the documentary, Little Richard is quoted over and over saying, “Love.”
I feel so sad to contrast this love fest with the hate pouring out all around us from Donald Trump and his supporters. The leaders of the Republican party have no programs to offer voters, only hate. They have hate on offer for women, people of color, non-Christian religions and anyone whose sexuality they question.
They have no plans to heal the environment or offer genuine quality of life. Hate does not put food on the table.
I believed human progress would always move forward. But in Trump Time, women and minorities have fewer rights now than decades ago. This is not progress.
This is the consequence of hate. Hate is always retrograde.
The haters must also keep holding down the people they hate. They must spend their time making sure the objects of their venom never escape. The haters forfeit their opportunities to be creative or truly free themselves. What a waste of time and energy.
The current political landscape is crawling with people who want to out Trump Trump. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is a bad joke. He thinks homosexuality will disappear if no one talks about the subject. He wants to teach that slaves actuality benefited from captivity and torture.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is confined to a wheelchair because of an accident he suffered at age 26. He needs assistance for the most basic functions of his life. But he still takes out time each day to think of ways to make life more miserable for poor people.
Although Abbott is married to a woman of Mexican descent, Abbott has instructed his staff to push people back in the water if they cross into Texas. He had workers place sharp wire and barriers in the river that have harmed and killed people who think they can have a better life on our side of the Rio Grande River.
The documentary reminded us that everything Little Richard accomplished was done in the face of hideous racial segregation. After his father died, Little Richard took a job washing dishes in a restaurant to try to support his widowed mother. Little Richard pointed out he was not allowed to dine in the restaurant where he worked.
If Emmett Till had lived, he would be 82 years old this year. His mother was extremely brave to make sure the world saw the handiwork of hate on her child’s body. The hideous picture of the tortured 14-year-old was also presented in this documentary.
That also made me think we should be good and done with killing young black men by now. I guess we cannot get enough.
Many people found their singing voices in their hometown Black churches. Their parents took them to church each Sunday, and they wanted to live an upright life. Countless musicians from Mahila Jackson to Arthea Franklin felt the pull between their church background and secular music. Many were admonished not to take their God given talents and use them to make money for the secular world.
From his youngest days, Little Richard knew he was gay. If he was to be all that he could be, he must include that part of himself. He felt pulled by his opportunities to be his exuberant and talented self and to give himself over to the faith he was raised in.
I wish someone had advised him to listen to what Jesus said about homosexuality. Nothing. Not a word in the Gospels.
Instead of criticizing and hating people we consider “other,” we could stay busy visiting those in our pathetic West Virginia jails, healing the sick, clothing the naked, feeding the hungry, giving clean water to the thirsty and inviting strangers to be with us. Except for the “West Virginia” part, Jesus did say those are the activities we should devote ourselves to. I also threw in the word “clean” because I want all of us to drink clean water.
Imagine what Little Richard could have done with his life if he had not had to work each day against the prejudices that bound him. Perhaps the greatest work he ever did was to save us from Pat Boone. A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bom-bom!
Can we think of ways to lift each other up? We could clap and tap listening to some good old rock and roll. Once we get moving and in the spirit, I think it would be hard to feel hate coursing through our veins.