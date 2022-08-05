Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In his old age, King Lear wanted to hunt and drink with his buds and be flattered by his daughters. After he and two faithful followers spent a homeless night out in the wind and rain, he began to realize that his two older daughters, who could tell him what he wanted to hear at first, did not care for him enough to keep him from harm.

Shakespeare wrote of big egos, greed, dishonesty, treachery. But he also wrote of heroes like King Henry V. As a young prince, he had his good times. When his country was in danger, though, he never hesitated to do what was right. He was prepared to fight to the death to protect his country when he uttered the famous lines, “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.”

Susan Williams is a retired Charleston Gazette reporter living in Charlton Heights.

