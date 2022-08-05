In his old age, King Lear wanted to hunt and drink with his buds and be flattered by his daughters. After he and two faithful followers spent a homeless night out in the wind and rain, he began to realize that his two older daughters, who could tell him what he wanted to hear at first, did not care for him enough to keep him from harm.
Shakespeare wrote of big egos, greed, dishonesty, treachery. But he also wrote of heroes like King Henry V. As a young prince, he had his good times. When his country was in danger, though, he never hesitated to do what was right. He was prepared to fight to the death to protect his country when he uttered the famous lines, “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.”
Roger Corman, King of the B Movies, brought us schlock. Big breasts and obvious beasts passed for light entertainment.
But the drama produced by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has taken a stage all its own. The committee is peering into the soul of America. Will we be found wanting?
Dark forces aligned to catapult a failed businessman who lacked core knowledge of any worthy subjects and all personal integrity into the White House. Donald Trump knew only how to lie and steal. Yet he found himself in a position where he could even charge taxpayers to house Secret Service agents staying in his hotels while they protected his life and the lives of his family.
In his years as the White House con man, Trump’s insatiable ego was on daily display. He even cheated at golf at his own resorts, so he always left the greens a winner.
Those of us who had eyes to see found him cuddled up with deadly dictators. He supported policies to make the rich richer.
His inability to use the correct word when he had to explain any issue and the crudity of his character appalled those of us with ears to hear.
But people who felt only despair in their lives heard someone who told them that hating people for their skin color and abusing women was fine by him.
He offered dazzling pictures of wealth he never earned and told his followers: be like me. You, too, can have gold bathrooms.
I truly do not know how Trump attracted any followers. But people followed him into the wilderness of hate and ignorance.
Trump advisor Steve Bannon explained that these followers who barely made a living at menial jobs felt like giants on weekends as they collected weapons and fed on stories of their diminished status as white Christians. They were the true weekend warriors as they joined groups that replaced the emptiness they felt inside themselves for a sense of purpose in a perverted cause.
The Harvard-educated Bannon explained the thinking of Trump followers in an excellent profile Jennifer Senior wrote about him for The Atlantic. Bannon, of course, knows the truth, but he needs these same followers for his radio program. Therefore, he cries that the election was stolen. While Bannon is in jail, I am sure he will use his time to write about the unruly hordes.
These militia members were all too happy to record themselves plotting and planning. Now, thanks to the select committee, we hear them jumping into action. We can hear their excited voices saying: this is what we trained for. We lay down our lives for King Trump as we fight the usurper to the throne!
Stories you might like
They pretended to be real heroes in Trump’s trumped up war on democracy while they threatened to murder a vice president and crack the heads of real men and women in uniform who pledged to protect and serve.
Until I saw Vice President Mike Pence act with true bravery, I believed him to be merely a Trump sycophant.
I would never have known what a hero Pence is without the Select Committee.
Pence and other brave legislative leaders certified the election and allowed us to live another day in a democracy.
I am so grateful to the bright people on the select committee. We can see their hard work and honesty in sharp contrast to Trump’s villainy.
Trump has been so desperate to avoid being called a loser that he accepted the killing of police and protestors alike.
Before the hearings, I thought Sean Hannity was just a highly paid liar. I was amazed to learn that even Hannity tried to tell Trump if he didn’t call off the mob, he could be impeached. He could be removed from office by the 25th Amendment. I think Hannity was brave to try to stop the man responsible for his ratings.
Like King Lear, Trump needs flattery. Besides the constant need to have his ego fed, Trump is completely devoid of an inner core. Shakespeare could not find anything to work with. Trump is even too schlocky and unbelievable for Roger Corman. Imagine Corman reading over a script of what we know now of Trump. He would shake his head and ask what audience could believe this guy existed.
I do think Corman could use Rudy Giuliani in one of his movies. Think what Corman could save on makeup and costumes, if he remade one of his swamp thing movies with Giuliani in the title role.
The select committee is writing the perfect narrative for what we need to hear now. Shakespeare turned to published histories for his plots and Corman turned to Edgar Allen Poe. The committee turns to research and sworn testimony. We are hungry for the truth after living under a man who suggested we drink bleach.
Thanks to divine intervention, I am glad we were spared the picture of Mike Pence swinging from one of the gallows the Trumpers prepared.
We have been saved from what Trump wanted to happen. Brave people certified the vote, and the lawful transfer of power happened. Now a new set of brave people are showing us how close we came to losing everything we hold dear.
Unless, we citizens and voters do our duty, we might discover Lady Liberty dead.