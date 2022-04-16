I make the world’s funniest jokes. Here’s a timely example that will set you laughing. If I need to ask someone what the date is, I always joke with the person who gives me this information, “Did you notice they change the date every day? If they only left the date the same, I could remember it.”
Laughter ensues.
I was thinking of my funny what-day-is-it- joke after reading Herald-Dispatch reporter Sarah Ingram’s excellent story about a day at the Cabell County Board of Education. Female students protested after a principal told them that if they wear provocative clothing and get harassed or even assaulted, they must not complain to school authorities. This kind of thinking is ancient.
Here’s where my belly laugh date joke continues. I looked at the calendar, and, lo, and behold, it is 2022.
That is way past time for the stupidity of “don’t wear those clothes or you will suffer the consequences” thinking.
True fact. More than 60 years ago, a woman I know was raped by a family member. Other family members said: you should not have worn shorts around him. Boy, that one makes me double over each time I remember it.
Ingram’s story had its origin in a middle school. Middle school itself is a horror show, a worthy topic for another day.
Let’s pretend that history could be taught in this or any middle school. How were the pilgrims who came to North America dressed? How were the Beatles dressed when they invaded the United States?
To continue our history lesson, have students read a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote to his then 11-year-old daughter about how he wanted her to dress? Jefferson loved beautiful clothes. Each time he was in France, he selected the best tailors and the best fabric for his clothes. He could not afford all of the luxuries he wanted in his life and died in debt.
In 1783, he wrote to his daughter who was not living with him at the time, “let your clothes be clean, whole, and properly put on.”
He also told her that men wanted to see women clean and well-dressed from morning to night. He was extremely specific about how she should think of the impression she was making on men as she dressed. He also told his 11-year-old that if a man saw her poorly dressed in the morning, he could consider her “a slut” no matter how properly dressed she was by evening. That early morning impression could not be erased, her dear dad wrote.
In 1787, Jefferson was living and working in France. His oldest daughter was with him. I suppose after his instructions on how she should dress, he could trust her to dress properly in France. While he was a world away, another one of his daughters died. So, he sent for his youngest daughter to come to France. He assigned the task of bringing over his child to his sister-in-law, Sally Hemings, who was about 14 at the time and close in age to Jefferson’s daughters.
While in France, Jefferson would buy more clothes for himself and the three young females. He would also start having sex with his young sister-in-law. He was 44. When Sallie Hemings returned to Jefferson’s home in Virginia in 1789, she was pregnant with the first of Jefferson’s children she would bear.
Jefferson was strict on how he wanted his oldest daughter to dress, but no so strict when he decided to have sex with his underage sister-in-law who was also his slave.
Going back even earlier in time, the prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, said women should dress modestly. Now it is that adverb where all the fun happens. And if grammar can be taught in middle schools, students will learn about adverbs.
Yes, modestly, the prophet said. But how do we define modestly?
Too many men take Muhammad’s advice on dress and believe they have the right to define that word. Many women who cannot see from under their burkas are run over by vehicles and burned by open cooking fires.
To answer the questions I posed earlier: the Pilgrims dressed to cover themselves completely. Did that help them survive? No, they nearly starved to death until some “half naked savages” taught them how to grow their food. Remember? That’s the origin of Thanksgiving.
The Beatles were dressed in suits, but many people went nuts because their hair was over their collars.
But let us return to the never, never land of middle school. At the most basic level, students should learn some math and English skills. I hope they can learn history, too.
If human sociology could be taught in this or any middle school, what about the topic of self-expression? Some middle school age boys and girls like to express themselves as they experiment with their hair and clothes. In time, if these young people are allowed to develop normally, they will find a way to self-expression that pleases them. They need please no one else with how they choose to dress.
In the newspaper article, here’s one of the well-thought out reasons for criticizing the female population in middle school. You distract the boys with your outfits.
Don’t want boys to be distracted? Disarm them of their cellphones — the greatest distractor ever invented. Tell them they can have their electronic leashes back once they prove they are paying attention to their teachers.
Each middle school student wants to be liked. They want friends who accept them for who they are. They want special friends they can hold hands with.
Adults need not pay attention to their clothes and their hair. And it is way past time to stop blaming women for anything related to their clothes.
Pay attention if students bring guns to school and plan to wipe out the entire study hall.
Remember there is a dramatic difference between a fashion choice and a crime.
Time’s up for dangerous remarks about women and dress.