Faced with rejection, I turn to you, loyal readers.
A friend is looking for summer projects her kids could enjoy while school is out. I suggested a game for young sleuths.
Combining “Where’s Waldo” with a board game like “Clue,” I posited that junior detectives could examine a multiplicity of clues and find West Virginia’s missing governor in a game I call “Where’s Jimbo?”
Once they are hot on his trail, the young detectives could feed their findings to members of the Democratic National Party who insist they have the right to know where Gov. Jim Justice is and what he is doing. The Democrats are so adamant about their need to know that they have sued for the release of his schedule.
Smart sleuths could also turn over their findings to former House of Delegates member Isaac Sponaugle, who got worked up about the governor rarely crossing the threshold of the Governor’s Mansion. But while he lives in another county, Kanawha County advocates for the homeless could fill up the empty rooms with people who would enjoy sleeping there.
The persistent pursuers also could turn their work over to Gazette-Mail reporter Mike Tony. Tony could turn those discoveries into another great story.
In the old days of Monopoly, some players might have objected if they got the flat iron as their representative game piece. But in the game I am designing, everyone will want the Babydog game piece. I can see these becoming collectible, once my idea catches on. Babydog plays a prominent role in this farce.
The governor’s children, who are supposed to be taking care of the family business, also would make adorable figurines.
Now, from the game “Clue,” we are familiar with Colonel Mustard in the conservatory. Think how popular The Greenbrier resort will be as a location on the board. The part-time governor used The Greenbrier as the background to announce his run for the U.S. Senate.
Dozens of coal miners, bent over and attached to oxygen tanks, also could become game pieces. Of course, they are already game pieces as Justice moves them around on his chessboard: Some days, he pays for their medical care, other days no. These poor workers are literally worn out after toiling in the Justice mines.
Small-business people who thought they could earn their daily bread by selling cans of oil for motors and tires for equipment at Justice facilities could line the road to each mine. These figures would be holding their hands out, hoping Justice might pay them for the products they already brought to the mines.
A brace of bankers in pinstriped suits, each paired with a lawyer, could represent another set of figures. The bankers, too, want to be paid for loans to the Justice family. Back in the day, when Justice asked for the loans, the payment would have been in old-fashion American dollars, if he planned to pay. As the loans changed hands and the debt grew, the Justice family will now be expected to pay in British pound notes and Euros.
The Justices did business with Russian oligarchs, too. We could have figures of sinister-looking men who wear fur hats lurking around the game board.
Some figures wearing headsets also must be on the board. If our young detectives hear Justice make a statement like, “It is not the way to have gone.” They might think he is speaking in code. The figures with headsets are interpreters, ready to translate what Justice said into understandable English.
If our sleuths see a whole team of female basketball players, they know they will soon score. Jimbo will be near, coaching the team to victory. As figurines on the board, the team will look sharp in their basketball uniforms.
I am right now looking for a talented artist who could draw the game board. In Monopoly, Park Place drew the largest rent. I need an artist who could make an attractive representation of The Greenbrier for the board. Whoever lands there will enjoy no end of beauty and luxury. I also need to represent Justice coal mines on the board, where life is anything but luxurious.
My friend rejected my suggestion of the “Where’s Jimbo?” game for her kids. She said she thinks they can find a better use of their time. But I would make the case that they can learn so much about the court system, ecology, geography, finance, international relations, and inductive and deductive reasoning to make this game worthy of their time. I hope faithful readers agree.
Young people could be entertained all summer. They will return to school so smart that they will never mistake facts for a tray of bull manure. Sad to say, Jimbo presented such a tray to his Legislature. The figure of Jimbo holding the tray will make a great game piece.
Now, I believe this game will provide young people with hours of summer fun and learning, too. As my buddy, Jonathan Swift would note, I am a childless woman, and I am not asking for any reward for sharing this idea. Just find Jimbo and pin the tail on him. That will be reward enough.