My worries are over. I feared the state tax cuts our governor, Big Jim Justice, wanted to make were to improve his own finances. I know the good services we can receive in exchange for tax dollars. Without this money, we will have holes in services to people, as well as our roads.

We can sell tickets to the show now. Stephen Moore wants to carry Big Jim on a chair around the state.

Susan Williams is a retired Gazette-Mail reporter who lives in Fayette County.

