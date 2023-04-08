My worries are over. I feared the state tax cuts our governor, Big Jim Justice, wanted to make were to improve his own finances. I know the good services we can receive in exchange for tax dollars. Without this money, we will have holes in services to people, as well as our roads.
We can sell tickets to the show now. Stephen Moore wants to carry Big Jim on a chair around the state.
I know Moore can do it because he has been carrying the prince of Mar-a-lardo (thanks, Jimmy Kimmel!) around for too long. If he can carry all the lard that Trump packs, he can easily carry Big Jim.
Moore was a financial adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign. Wonder if Moore will be subpoenaed to explain that advice in any of the dozens of civil and criminal proceedings Trump is named in?
Don’t take Moore’s advice to the bank.
Also, Big Jim, Grover Norquist is so 2012! There was a time when every Republican leader kissed Grover’s ring and other attachments. Grover’s buddy, Jack Abramoff, earned three felonies for fraud and corruption. So, don’t get close enough to kiss anything.
On Valentine’s Day, Big Jim said nothing matches “the sex-appeal that your personal income tax has.” What Big Jim meant to say is not clear, as usual. Taxes are not sexy. But I am partial to clean water and air. Inspectors, paid with tax dollars, can make sure we have those most basic of elements. The people who had to breathe the toxins from the Ohio train derailment and to drink the water that spilled into our rivers will agree with me.
Our West Virginia Republican leaders have no understanding of the good work tax dollars do. They have demonstrated that time and again and could benefit from tutorials in economics. Congressman Alex Mooney’s total understanding of finance: How much money do I need to keep myself in Chick-fil-A meals?
As he signed a bill to make his finances firmer, Big Jim stared wistfully at a lump of coal. Perhaps Santa left that lump for him this past Christmas.
“I owe my life to this right here,” Big Jim said.
Big Jim, the coal magnate, let us know he is not taking orders from some “environmental whatever.”
Big Jim said he would use “our wisdom now in place” and not listen to any whiners about the environment.
Big Jim gets his wisdom from people like his acolyte, Rupie Phillips, the Republican senator from Logan. Phillips has said several times he “eats coal.” I think such a diet would harden the arteries to his brain.
Big Jim can count on wisdom from Chris Hamilton. Hamilton is in charge of all things coal. This legislative session, Hamilton turned to his legislative lackeys and asked them to find and train his coal workforce. The Lords of Coal are so out of touch with the daily realities of running a business that they have apparently forgotten the fundamentals.
I know of no other business that asked legislators to find their employees. But, of course, the Lords of Coal have a long history of asking legislators for everything they want, and they always get it.
Now, Big Jim’s financial wisdom could put him in the history books. No West Virginia governor ever had his wages garnished.
Some of the people he owes money to want to attach part of his governor’s salary in hopes of repayment. Big Jim never cared about being governor. But if anyone tries to attach the money he earns as a basketball coach, he will get riled. He is serious about coaching.
While Big Jim’s dad left him a fortune, apparently, no one taught him about paying his bills. Big Jim never met a small-business owner he thought he should pay for goods and services rendered. He brought that attitude to his dealings on the world financial stage, too. But the big boys across the pond want Big Jim’s American dollars.
Unlike those who dine on the aw-shucks style Big Jim shovels out, his international creditors want genuine currency.
When asked about bankers wanting to garnish his governor salary, Big Jim replied, “I don’t know hardly anything about it.” That goes for his ability to speak English, too.
As we know, Big Jim does not live in the Governor’s Mansion. State troopers drive him from his home in Greenbrier County to the places he wants to go.
I suggest he listen to tapes on basic finance and basic English as he rides over hill and dale.