Last month, Rick Steelhammer did his usual excellent work as he wrote in the Gazette-Mail about the tragedy on Buffalo Creek at its 50th anniversary.
Yes, of course, God sent the rain that came pouring down on the narrow Logan County valley. But God had nothing to do with the lousy design and maintenance of the coal holding ponds that added coal toxins to the rain.
On the same page in our beloved newspaper that included a sad picture of a dog who survived that day, we had Mike Tony’s great reporting. Tony wrote that some legislators wanted to gut enforcement powers for mine inspectors with House Bill 4840.
The legislation would’ve prevented an inspector from showing up unannounced. I am sure coal operators want to know ahead of time so that they can be ready to serve tea and cookies.
Instead of inspections, the proposed legislation called for “visits.” Instead of a list of violations, make that “recommendations.”
I would like to think we humans can learn. If we saw death’s handiwork and smelled the deadly water, you would think we would work to make sure it did not happen again.
In Logan County, 125 dead? Five thousand homeless? Never again we say. Let’s inspect holding ponds and make sure the owners know they must make workplaces safe.
In the March 2 Metro section, This Week in West Virginia History reminded us that on March 2, 1915, an explosion in a coal mine in Layland killed 114 men. On March 6, 1900, 46 men were killed in a mine explosion in Red Ash.
I am sure the people called to inspect Red Ash did a fine job. But five years later, according to the feature in the Metro section, another 24 men were killed at the same mine.
To continue the deadly listings, after an explosion March 8, 1926, in Raleigh County, 19 miners died.
I never cease to be amazed at the number of bumper stickers I see that state: “Friends of Coal.” Why proclaim their support for a mineral and not for the humans who work to extract it?
In another recent edition of the Gazette-Mail, Phil Kabler outlined the war on teachers Republican legislators are waging. He pointed out that while state leaders defund education, “we have no choice but to try to recruit businesses that cut corners and evade environmental and employee safety measures.”
His column ran next to the piece Patti Hamilton wrote called “Life on the flip side.” Hamilton and I grew up in Oak Hill. I know her to be thoughtful, and her writing is always thought-provoking.
She wrote that lawmakers could focus on making life better for everyone. That would include “Great schools, supported teachers, diverse work opportunities, excellent broadband, good access to health care, fun stuff to do and a state that takes pride in the appearance of its urban and rural areas will do more to keep and attract people than any tax cut.”
We newspaper readers enjoyed the benefit of four writers, four thinkers. Four people who are showing us that we neglect education and the environment at our peril. Great copy editors laid out these pages for us.
Fifty years ago, our state leaders did nothing to prevent the tragedies of Buffalo Creek.
Mercifully, HB 4840 did not survive the legislative session.
But the writers and sponsors of this bill are clearly showing us how they think. They are ready to create more tragedies. As alert readers, we must watch if legislators try again.
We must make genuine efforts to educate young people and care for our environment. We do not want our young to take jobs that are likely to sicken, maim or kill them.
Our young people need to know they are worthwhile, and they deserve to live in a state that values them.
Taking the word from HB 4840, might I “recommend” we continue to read the work of great people in this newspaper? Who wants to show us how to live healthy, happy lives and who wants to bury us under toxic sludge?