Susan Williams: The COVID-19 highway

Forget about masks. Forget about a vaccine to protect us against COVID-19.
West Virginians are so lucky. We will have the COVID Highway. That’s right, fellow drivers, our governor decided to use $100 million of the $1.25 billion sent to us from the federal government for “COVID-related highways projects.”
Now most of us enjoy driving down a well-maintained road, munching some warm apple pie and watching a baseball game. (Not at the same time, of course.) The umpire will call “safe” for any politician who gives money for roads.
I can well imagine that the COVID Highway will come with signage: “Run over the virus; flatten the curve.”
In desperation, as they saw the staggering numbers of people growing sick in our country and around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic, our federal leaders realized they had to do something. Why not throw money at it? It always worked before. But this time we cannot afford, quite literally, to waste money on programs that will not hit the virus head on.
In their pandemic panic, federal lawmakers were not dictatorial in how to use the money, except to specify it couldn’t be used to fill in budget shortfalls.
Please note that Gov. Jim Justice received the $1.25 billion in the federal CARES Act two months ago. I can only hope he parked it in an interest-bearing account while he decided how to spend it. He did give cities and counties $16 million earlier for grants, according to the great Gazette-Mail reporter Phil Kabler.
As the fiscal year end approached, Justice got busy. Again, according to Kabler, Justice allocated $687 million to our state’s unemployment fund account. I understand this; the virus sickened people and the economy.
Justice also wants $200 million in grants for cities and counties.
Why not spend federal tax dollars to extend health care?
Previously, I wrote in support of the sensible ideas the Rev. Matthew Watts of Charleston put forth. Watts advocates putting some of that money toward health care for the very poorest people in this very poor state. The idea of keeping people healthy with access to care sounds sensible to me during this pandemic.
Please also remember that the working poor are the ones handing you your food in every drive-thru. The virus germs will not stay locked down in the areas of poverty Watts is talking about. Those poor germs will make their way to the wealthy also.
Watts also suggested that some of the money be used to start businesses in the poorest census tracts of the state. Justice allocated $150 million in grants to small businesses with 35 or fewer employees.
As Watts suggested: Why not say that some of those businesses must be located in the poorest parts of the state?
Most of us are old enough to remember many examples of federal money coming into West Virginia — like after a deadly flood. We rejoice when the federal dollars come pouring in, but too often we have nothing to show for it after the dollars flow out.
If Justice can stretch the guidelines far enough that he can invent “COVID-related highways projects,” surely he can say the funds can go to health care for the poor.
This virus is different from other disasters we have faced. We must demand that our leaders act in new ways. It is called the novel coronavirus. We need novel approaches, too.
At this moment of crisis, putting money in roads is old thinking.
On Friday, when Justice made his allocations public, the world hit new heights for the number of cases of the virus. Alex Azar, the United States Health and Human Services secretary, said “the window is closing” when we can effectively fight the virus. At that time, 2.5 million cases had been confirmed in the United States. There are more than 10 million cases in the world, according to The Guardian newspaper.
We can wait in despair to learn the number of deaths that follow, or we can use federal money to prevent deaths.
If you believe the virus is a real threat and needs real attention, ask the governor to put the money where it can do the most good.
If you think the virus is a Democratic hoax, please let me out at the next exit.