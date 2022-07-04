Let’s start with Brett Kavanaugh.
When he appeared at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, he pretty much told us that he was a bully with a drinking problem. His word choice and tone came through loud and clear.
He and his buds thought it was spectacularly funny to drink themselves silly and make fun of females they knew at their private Catholic school and other nearby schools.
He denied accusations about his alleged attempted sexual assault of a then-15-year-old girl. When she testified as an adult, she said she feared being raped and also being smothered to death because Kavanaugh had his hand over her mouth. She was saved accidentally by Kavanaugh’s drunken sidekick. He jumped on the bed where Kavanaugh was allegedly trying to rape the 15-year-old. The three of them tumbled onto the floor. She escaped.
The Brett Kavanaughs of the world hate women. Now he has the opportunity to make life difficult for every woman in the United States of America.
The Kavanaughs of the world have teamed up with another great hater of women fewer people know: Jonathan Mitchell. He is the force behind the Texas law that would ban abortion and pay a bounty to anyone who snitched on a woman who sought an abortion and anyone who tried to help her.
Last week, a brave young woman, Cassidy Hutchinson, testified about the crazy men who were around her office and whose alleged mission was to destroy a lawful election. She worked for Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Meadows also is the founder of the America First Legal Foundation. This group threw its weight behind the Texas ban and bounty law. Along with Meadows, the group includes another former Trump boy, Stephen Miller. Miller’s grandfather fled the Nazis. If he had stayed in Europe, he would have been slaughtered.
If Miller understood his family history, he would not torture migrants. He inserted himself in the Texas border crisis and demanded that parents and children be separated as they tried to enter the land of the free.
Another woman hater, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, looked back hundreds of years for his guide to hurting women. He used outdated theories to deprive women of health care.
Then we have Clarence Thomas. We now know why he sat silent on the high court for all those years.
I trust you can decide for yourself whether he was guilty of sexually harassing women before he found true love. Keep in mind that Anita Hill is not the only woman who said she suffered unwanted advances from Thomas.
But he certainly intends to harass women now, to the point that their lives can be in danger if they need medical procedures he does not approve of.
We also now know that, all those years he sat silent, Thomas plotted to target many more groups of people than his silence would have prepared us for.
Like most Republicans, Thomas believes what the rest of us call a gun crisis is a mental health crisis. He knows what it is like to live with a crazy person.
Interestingly, Thomas’ wife, Ginni, was sending many of her wacko text messages to none other than Mark Meadows.
As Thomas works to roll back freedoms most of us celebrate, I am sure he will stop before anyone gets to the Loving Decision. I would hate to see the inter-racial love birds separated.
Then, of course, at the top of this tree house with the sign that reads: “No Girls,” we have Donald Trump. Over and over again, he has demonstrated his hatred and contempt for women.
I promise not to go through the literally thousands of examples of how he demonstrates his hatred. But, please, look at some of his followers. The Proud Boys? They proudly proclaim their dislike of women.
Remember, Trump told the Proud Boys to stand down and to stand by. When he needed them to try to overthrow the government, they poured into Washington to do his bidding. Each boy came armed with weapons. Trump knew they had weapons and tried to order trained security personnel to ignore all those weapons. Boys who hate women follow a crazy misogynist: What could go wrong?
As he was taken before his earthly judge, Pilot, Jesus issued this warning recorded in Luke. “For behold the days are coming when they will say Blessed are the barren and the wombs that never bore, and the breasts that never gave suck!”