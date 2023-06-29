Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Those of us who lived so long with our noses pressed to the glass appreciate the view we received last Sunday from inside the brightly lit candy store of West Virginia University.

Four brave insiders asked readers of The Sunday Gazette-Mail to awake to the financial crisis they are suffering in that bright city on the hill. The four dared to question financial leadership and organizational decisions made by WVU President Gordon Gee.

Susan Williams is a retired Charleston Gazette reporter who earned her undergraduate degree at West Virginia Institute of Technology and her masters at West Virginia University.

