Those of us who lived so long with our noses pressed to the glass appreciate the view we received last Sunday from inside the brightly lit candy store of West Virginia University.
Four brave insiders asked readers of The Sunday Gazette-Mail to awake to the financial crisis they are suffering in that bright city on the hill. The four dared to question financial leadership and organizational decisions made by WVU President Gordon Gee.
At one time, the millions of dollars in the treasury at the school seemed like it would only multiply, never subtract. The alumni at WVU seemed able to write checks for any number of buildings to be built and coaches to be gratified. When Coach Bob Huggins got in trouble the first time this year, he was made to take a $1 million cut in salary. Please take a moment here to think that over. A million-dollar cut and even that did not sober him up. The car Huggins was arrested in while he allegedly drove drunk was not even his. It was leased from WVU. So, the big salary did not even have to be spent.
No school in West Virginia could even come close to so glorious a treasure trove. How could the blue and golden ones be looking at a $45 million projected hole in the budget?
The four brave souls who outlined their plight in last Sunday’s paper have correctly identified several of the problems.
I know some real-world examples. Gee chose to let a great academic school bleed slowly. Then, filled with compassion, he killed the once great West Virginia Institute of Technology quickly with a few pen strokes. He moved the remains of the school to another hollowed out campus. Mountain State University had been eviscerated by another college president whom Gee must have admired. President Charles Polk was not content with his plane and gigantic salary. He had a statue of himself made and placed on the Beckley campus. Money well spent.
The poet Percy Shelley imagined finding the remains of another statue in an antique land and warned: “Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”
The numbers of students who would happily flock to the Beckley campus were not as big as Gee promised. How much did he spend to open a school previously closed by another throbbing ego?
The Beckley school lost its accreditation before it was forced to close its doors. The students who worked hard and paid large sums of money to the school lost everything.
But before discussing other real-world consequences of Gee’s big plans, how about his virtual school? Remember, Gee, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan and a few other unpleasant men started plans for their no degree school in Austin, Texas.
These dedicated egotists pledged that their imaginary college would “fix the problems of higher education” and “engage in the fearless pursuit of truth.”
While they knocked back Brut and talked big talk in Big Texas, Gee was still president of West Virginia University. Also, as you remember, he has been president of five other universities. So, Gee had time and opportunity to fix the problems of higher education he cried about.
Musk and Rogan as fearless knights in pursuit of truth? Maybe if Musk and another great ego, Mark Zuckerburg, step into the cage for their big martial arts match, Zuck could pound the truth out of Musk.
On his podcast, Rogan lied about COVID. Did his faithful listeners take his word and miss their chance for lifesaving vaccines?
The web site for the pretend school, UATX, states: “Our north star: the pursuit of truth.” Precious!
All of these giant egos think the world will continue to spin the way they want it to. If not, change the rules! Our four fearless correspondents said Gee wants the state Board of Governors to change the rules to allow him to speed the school to further decline.
At the very same time this crisis unfolds in Morgantown, few students in our state are thinking about college at all. So, there will be little in-state infusion of tuition to help.
The four horsemen of the WVU apocalypse also wrote that with all the evidence of mismanagement, Gee and his gang should not be allowed to do more damage. I agree.
Money for academics? Let them sell bow-tie shaped cookies.
A strong case can be made that Gee has long been bored of pretending to be a college president. His energy rises now for the duel of the titans. He is in a death match: West Virginia University School of Medicine versus Charleston Area Medical Center. Both are busy gobbling up hospitals around the state.
I do hope people who want WVU, not just to survive, but to flourish are successful. This state desperately needs places where bright and creative people can learn and grow.
I do not know if the four writers submitted their article to the Gazette-Mail with their own suggested headline, or if the publication’s great copy editors included the words “poor response.” While circling the wagons, the only response the Gee team offered is to cut staff and programs.
The four voices crying in the wilderness want all of us to respond by alerting everyone to this crisis. Let’s raise our voices. Change the poor response into genuine support for students and teachers.