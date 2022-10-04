Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor’s note: The following is a synopsis for the upcoming nonfiction book “Trust Betrayed,” by Susan Williams.

•••

Stories you might like

Susan Williams is a retired Charleston Gazette reporter living in Charlton Heights.

Recommended for you