Editor’s note: The following is a synopsis for the upcoming nonfiction book “Trust Betrayed,” by Susan Williams.
•••
After paramedics and police arrived at a remote cabin in Fayette County, they found the body of a 12-year-old boy. A paramedic said the only adult at the cabin wanted him to think he was doing rescue breathing on Jeremy Bell, even though the paramedic could tell Bell had been dead for hours. Police collected every item of evidence they would need for what they called “a suspicious death.” But they did nothing with the evidence, including a vial of the child’s blood, for 52 months.
Edgar Friedrichs Jr., a school principal, invited two students to his remote cabin that had no phone. Police allowed Friedrichs to drive himself to his house. At his house, Friedrichs almost succeeded in killing himself. After he left the hospital, he asked to return to the classroom. The board of education agreed that he could go to a different school with a new set of students.
While Bell’s mother still grieved for her son, who died in Friedrichs’ cabin, Friedrichs asked the woman if she thought she would have more children. An unseemly question, but it might illustrate what a teacher at his school observed. She believed Friedrichs was sexually attracted to the child. Bell died in November. The following January, the county prosecutor announced that, “after extensive investigation,” he’d found “no conclusive evidence of foul play.”
There was no extensive investigation. All the evidence was still inside a plastic trash bag on the second-floor evidence room at the Sheriff’s Department.
After a new sheriff was elected, he appointed new officers to look at the evidence for the first time. The two officers realized immediately what the bag contained. They were on their way to proving that Friedrichs ordered nearly a gallon of chloroform months earlier and had it sent in his name to the elementary school where he worked. They would go on to discover that Friedrichs paid for the chloroform from his private checking account.
Decades before Bell died, Friedrichs began sexually molesting students in Pennsylvania. After parents learned what he was doing, he fled that school system with a letter of recommendation from his principal in hand. He got jobs as a teacher and a principal in several small West Virginia schools. The boys who suffered from his abuse never said a word until Bell died in Friedrichs’ cabin. Now men, they came forward to testify in court.
Police would learn that Friedrichs had a long history of drugging his students. One teacher would eventually say he found boys “out cold” in Friedrichs’ office. Friedrichs, who considered himself incredibly smart, experimented with combinations of drugs. Ultimately, he tried to add chloroform to the mix, with deadly results.
And, speaking of smart, a boy’s intelligence was an absolute necessity in the profile Friedrichs needed. All of his victims were handsome, athletic and bright.
Friedrichs is now serving a life sentence in prison.