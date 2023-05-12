Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Oh, happy day!” The magnificent voices of the Edwin Hawkins Singers played through my head as soon as I heard the verdicts in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Donald Trump, who told the world he is a star, and, therefore, he can do anything he wants to women, has finally been held to account. He raped; he lied; he disparaged. He made life a living hell for Carroll.

Susan Williams is a retired Charleston Gazette reporter living in Charlton Heights.

