“Oh, happy day!” The magnificent voices of the Edwin Hawkins Singers played through my head as soon as I heard the verdicts in the E. Jean Carroll case.
Donald Trump, who told the world he is a star, and, therefore, he can do anything he wants to women, has finally been held to account. He raped; he lied; he disparaged. He made life a living hell for Carroll.
Wasn’t it also just a few weeks ago that some other stars were unmasked? Loyal viewers of Faux News thought Tucker Carlson loved Trump. No, according to Carlson’s own words. The Faux stars and their war on truth cost people their lives as they told people not to take life-saving vaccines and to disbelieve election results.
When the Big Lie forced Rupert Murdoch into court, he paid out $787.5 million in damages to Dominion Voting Systems. He damaged the company by the fiction he aired through his news outlets that the 2020 election was stolen from poor Trump.
Looking over a long list of other Faux News employees who harassed women privately and lied publicly, Murdoch could see more expensive suits coming his way. The combination of Carlson’s lies and his horrible comments about women produced a neat mathematical formula. Lies, plus sexual harassment, equal more big court settlements. Murdoch subtracted Carlson from the payroll.
Murdoch also knows he faces an even larger monetary settlement from another voting machine company because he allowed his employees to lie about vote counting in the last presidential election.
Also, recently, the Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell sponsored a “Prove me wrong” contest with a prize of $5 million for his supposed proof of a stolen election. A contestant did prove him wrong, but Lindell has not paid. He does not have the $5 million or the $1.3 billion Dominion wants from him for adding to the lies about election results. Lindell remains one of Trump’s most loyal supporters.
Stewart Rhodes, who was smart enough to earn a law degree from Yale, formed a rightwing group called the Oath Keepers. If you, understandably, find it hard to keep track of all these nuts, Rhodes is the one who wears an eye patch. Rhodes is a poster boy for the Second Amendment, but he accidentally shot himself in the eye with his own .22.
In service to Trump, Rhodes lead several of his unhinged followers straight into seditious conspiracy convictions. His wife, an exotic dancer, helped to support Rhodes while he went to law school. He is now disbarred, but I predict his jail buddies will still ask him to look over their appeals.
Without question, Rhodes wanted to look tough as he helped storm the Capitol for Trump. But maybe they also felt a bond because of their wives. The current Mrs. Trump started her career in lesbian pornographic films.
Not to be outdone, Enrique Tarrio led the truly Proud Boys, Trump’s private army. Now Tarrio and several other Proud Boys will go to jail with some of the other just regular folks who stormed the Capitol on Trump’s wishes.
Last November, a court ordered Alex Jones to pay $1.4 billion for lying about parents who lost their children to gun violence. Why anyone would add to the suffering of people who lost children I will never understand, but Jones was constantly doing it.
In March, officials with the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, Poisoner in Chief, and the tough guy Trump and Carlson so admire. Sadly, officials have not been able to serve the warrants, but it is nice to know he has attracted international condemnation for alleged war crimes.
And Rudy Giuliani, Trump supporter, Putin defender, Borat movie star, joke punchline and Faux News darling faces disbarment for his many legal sins.
Each man named here has so much in common with his buds. To a man, they have horrible ideas about women. They lied to advance their careers. They are prejudiced against people who have different skin colors and religions from their own.
None has ever done anything kind or selfless. Each pursued power and money, willingly doing whatever needed to advance those twin goals. Each hoped their support for Trump megalomania (including Trump himself) would add meaning to their meaningless lives. Each has been big on boasting and small on genuine accomplishment.
The wheels of justice grind slowly, we know, but they grind exceedingly fine. In both civil and criminal courts, each was forced to see themselves as they really are. Each thought they would never be held to account.
Oh, Happy Day, they have.