The Festering Sores? The Blood Spatters? The Hot Snots?
Obviously, the great minds tasked with giving a new name to Charleston’s minor league baseball team worked through a long list of possible names before arriving at Dirty Birds.
Those same great minds also showed only scant knowledge of coal mining and birds. The poor canaries in the coal mines were not dirty. They were dead. In this crude technology, when the tiny birds breathed in toxic air, their sacrifice served as a warning. This gave miners a few minutes to act quickly, or they, too, would be dead. So, the thinking behind the new name brings with it images of death, destruction and disaster. Not what you want to project.
Above ground, birds work to keep clean. They want their feathers to be free of lice and other parasites. There’s another possible name with just as many winning connotations: the Lice and Other Parasites.
Sadly, in the earliest days of coal mining, several kinds of animals were also brought into the mines to toil until they died. So, the team could have been called the Dead Mules, in honor of those who gave their lives for coal.
The new name is not clever; it is not cool; it is not catchy.
I have never bought into the mythology that all West Virginians are considered dumb hillbillies. But the great thinkers must have decided, “Well, West Virginia already has a bad reputation. Let’s make it worse with this name.”
I am the daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter of coal miners. I think all of my relatives who worked so hard all of their lives would be appalled by this choice of name.
We should have moved away from coal decades ago. We should move away from this ridiculous name as fast as possible, too. Nick Scala, Gazette-Mail sports editor and a great sports writer, thinks we can get used to this silly name. With all due respect to Nick, no. After we hear it hurled at us with great derision, we will soon see what a bad choice it is.
The great thinkers have struck out.
There is no such thing as “clean, beautiful coal,” as a mad man who once occupied the White House wanted us to think. We have clean, beautiful mountains and rivers to praise. We have kind and generous people who live among this beauty.
Let’s find a name that reflects our life here in positive terms.