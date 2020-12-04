The big winner in the election? It wasn’t a candidate or a political party, it was our democracy.
West Virginians voted like never before, proving that our democracy is stronger and more vibrant when more of us participate and make our voices heard.
Don’t listen to the noise from those who question the integrity of our elections, because it’s just noise.
The facts are that about 63% of eligible West Virginia voters cast a ballot in the presidential election. And that’s taking into account that Secretary of State Mac Warner says there are 200,000 inactive voters on the rolls who did not vote in this year’s election or in recent elections.
If you’re just talking about West Virginia’s “active” voters, then the turnout was 73%.
That’s not just good. That’s an emphatic statement that, when our election officials make voting more accessible, it better reflects the will of the people.
Yet, now is not the time to be satisfied. Every election should have this kind of turnout. Or even better.
Our election officials and state government should strive to strengthen our voting rights, eliminate barriers to voting that disproportionately affect young people and communities of color, and ensure that all eligible voters have access to the ballot box.
One of the best ways they can do this is to allow registered voters, regardless of their health or age, to have the option to cast an absentee ballot.
All eligible West Virginians were given this right during this past election and primary due to COVID-19 concerns. Giving all eligible voters access to absentee ballots is something that should continue even after this pandemic is behind us.
West Virginians shouldn’t have to provide an “excuse” to cast an absentee ballot. We deserve the same rights that our fellow citizens in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio enjoy.
That’s just a starting point. Our Legislature also should extend the state’s early voting period and allow people to register to vote on Election Day. Same-day registration means that someone who is inspired to vote in the days leading up to an election can still make their voice heard even if they missed the registration deadline. It means that, if you show up on Election Day and realize you forgot to update your registration address or find you that you were wrongly purged from the voting rolls, you can still re-register and cast a ballot.
West Virginia must also keep its July 1, 2021, commitment to implement an automatic voter registration system, which gives people a chance to register to vote when they apply for, or renew, their driver’s license. The Legislature approved this in 2016 and, yet, we are still waiting.
Reforms such as these help those who have been historically disenfranchised in the voting process, such as people of color, the working class, women and students, to have equitable access to casting their ballot, regardless of their political affiliation.
These are not radical ideas. And they shouldn’t be partisan.
At least 21 states and the District of Columbia already have same-day voter registration. Even more states — 34, plus D.C. — allow “no-excuse” absentee voting.
West Virginians of all stripes came together in this year’s election and proved that our democracy is strongest when we all participate. Let’s make this year’s expanded voting options permanent, and modernize voter registration to ensure that more eligible voters participate in every election.