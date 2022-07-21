Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia was at its economic height during the post-Cold War period from the 1940s to the late 1970s. The state was a manufacturing and energy producing giant, with strong unions and family supporting jobs, and a growing middle-class. In the mid-to-late 1970s, workers enjoyed above average wages and were more likely to be covered by pensions and health care from employers than workers in most other states.

Beginning around 1980, this all came to an end through a process of de-industrialization. It was a perfect economic storm. As the steel industry collapsed because of offshoring, so did the coal industry, which fed the ironmaking furnaces at steel plants with high quality metallurgical coal. The state lost about 40,000 manufacturing jobs in the span of a decade, and coal mining employment plunged by over 35,000 jobs, with the help of automation. Glass factories and chemical industries also closed. Thousands of workers moved out of state in search of better opportunities, causing the state’s population to fall by over 150,000 in the 1980s, especially in the southern coalfields and steel towns like Wheeling.

Stories you might like

Ted Boettner, of Charleston, is a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute.

Tags

Recommended for you