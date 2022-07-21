West Virginia was at its economic height during the post-Cold War period from the 1940s to the late 1970s. The state was a manufacturing and energy producing giant, with strong unions and family supporting jobs, and a growing middle-class. In the mid-to-late 1970s, workers enjoyed above average wages and were more likely to be covered by pensions and health care from employers than workers in most other states.
Beginning around 1980, this all came to an end through a process of de-industrialization. It was a perfect economic storm. As the steel industry collapsed because of offshoring, so did the coal industry, which fed the ironmaking furnaces at steel plants with high quality metallurgical coal. The state lost about 40,000 manufacturing jobs in the span of a decade, and coal mining employment plunged by over 35,000 jobs, with the help of automation. Glass factories and chemical industries also closed. Thousands of workers moved out of state in search of better opportunities, causing the state’s population to fall by over 150,000 in the 1980s, especially in the southern coalfields and steel towns like Wheeling.
After corporations extracted all they could from our state and people, most moved out, leaving us with abandoned plants, shuttered mines and shattered dreams. Thousands of good-paying jobs for people with a high school degree or less vanished while policymakers in Washington, D.C., did little to help working people and small businesses adjust to the new economic reality. As a result, the share of working-age men with jobs collapsed. Today, West Virginia’s male employment rate is 80%, which means a stunning 1 out of every 5 “prime-age men” (men ages 25-54) is without a job.
Research from the Upjohn Institute shows that employment rates are a key proxy for other critical measures of economic health, like substance abuse, family breakups and poorer child development. More and more, families are forced to uproot their lives and move away from the communities where they’ve raised families for generations.
Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill known as the RECOMPETE Act, which, if enacted, could help reverse decades of disregard for the people and communities hardest hit by deindustrialization.
RECOMPETE would award 10-year grants to communities that can be used as a tool to create job opportunities, ensure safe, affordable housing, and improve infrastructure. The act provides a long overdue opportunity to revitalize distressed West Virginia rural communities. Because the grants are focused on areas with low employment among prime-age workers, our region stands to gain the most from this legislation. Best of all, the grants are discretionary, meaning we get to decide how they’re spent.
Both the U.S. House and Senate have passed versions of a big innovation bill. But the House and bipartisan Senate bills consist of funding that would go disproportionately to cities and big metro areas with high-powered research universities or industry tech centers. It is critical that Congress include the RECOMPETE Act in these innovation bills — it makes economic sense, and benefits everyone and it’s unfair to leave rural communities out yet again.
It’s time for lawmakers to do more to make sure working families in rural areas also have the opportunities and tools they need to build a good life. West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are well-positioned to ensure this act is part of the bipartisan innovation bill when it emerges from a conference committee for potential final passage in the next few weeks.
For too long, people around here have been governed from afar by absentee corporations and the politicians they fund — people who aren’t familiar with our way of life, our values or our needs. We know that sustained, long-term investment in our communities can build a foundation for working families. This legislation gives us the tools to do just that. It will give counties like Logan, Mingo and Brooke the opportunity to reinvest, grow jobs and reverse the decades long industrial decline they’ve experienced.
If Capito and Manchin decide to include the RECOMPETE Act in the innovation bill that comes out of conference committee, West Virginia families will have greater access to the tools they need to take care of their families and do their part to keep growing our economy.
Ted Boettner, of Charleston, is a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute.