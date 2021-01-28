With a new administration and congress in place, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is in the most important role of his political life. Democrats control the Senate by the narrowest of margins, which means that Manchin could be the deciding vote over the next few years.
As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, any major piece of climate change legislation – President’s Biden’s signature issue – will have to go through him.
It may be the most pivotal role that West Virginia has ever played in American politics and it presents enormous opportunities for Sen. Manchin to build a legacy to help define the 21st century.
This could be West Virginia’s moment too. The state continues to struggle economically, shedding jobs and losing people. Yet opportunities abound. The Biden administration is proposing trillions of dollars of new federal investment on infrastructure, climate and economic recovery – much of which can benefit the Mountain State thanks to Sen. Manchin’s key position.
There are a number of popular things that could be included in a large infrastructure bill that would disproportionately benefit West Virginia and help rebuild our economy and put people back to work. For example, there is close to $10 billion worth of coal mine and oil and gas reclamation in West Virginia that could be carried out over the next decade. Cleaning up abandoned coal mines, coal ash ponds and plugging oil and gas wells could provide thousands of good paying union jobs to fossil fuel workers in rural places that have been heavily distressed.
Big investments in energy efficiency, electric grid modernization, universal broadband, restorative agriculture, carbon capture and clean manufacturing could also help pave the way toward addressing climate change and modernizing our state’s economy. We could also revive the Civilian Conservation Corps to employ young people at a living wage so they can update our public parks and forests, restore the land from environmental degradation and boost outdoor recreation and agriculture.
It’s hard to overstate how important the next few years will be. Taming the pandemic will be crucial to saving lives and getting our economy turned right-side up. On top of this crisis, two of the biggest issues of our time – growing economic inequality and climate change – have been building for decades and have reached a boiling point. The level of anger and mistrust in government and civil society combined with the frustration and pain people are feeling are ripping the country apart at a time when the problems we face require steadfast action and the ability to put the common good above tribalism.
The good news is that Sen. Manchin can tackle some of these problems by passing a pandemic relief stimulus bill and a large infrastructure bill. In a recent interview, he explained that he wanted to “go big on infrastructure” and perhaps spend up to $4 trillion over 10 years to rebuild America and put people back to work at good paying jobs. It is exactly the sort of project that was the hallmark of the late Robert C. Byrd.
At the unveiling of the Robert C. Byrd statue at the state capitol in 1997, Byrd remarked: “my hope for the totality of my work is well known—a better life and more opportunity for all West Virginians.” In his years of service – especially when he chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee off and on from 1989 to 2009 – Senator Byrd left his mark. You can’t drive through the state without seeing the imprints of his legacy. From the radio telescopes at Green Bank, to scholarships, hundreds of miles of roads, training and technology centers, schools, health benefits for miners and the FBI complex and NASA facility in Fairmont, “Big Daddy” created thousands of jobs by investing billions in the Mountain State.
Sen. Byrd understood that the people of West Virginia gave more to the American Dream and received less in return than most places. In the words of one observer at the time of his death, “[w]ithout him, I think we probably would be a little bit farther back in the Dark Ages.”
Like Sen. Byrd before him, Sen. Manchin has an extraordinary opportunity to use his power in Washington D.C. to give our country and our state a new deal that works for all of us and a legacy of leadership that will be remembered for generations to come. If new leadership fails to significantly improve people’s lives over the next two years, it is highly likely they won’t be in leadership much longer and we will be back to political deadlock.