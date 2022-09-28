Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s a problem that West Virginia school systems have been facing for a few years, and it continues to escalate. There’s a shortage of a particular group of highly trained personnel who are integral to our education system. In fact, many would describe them as the cog in the center of our school districts; without these education professionals, our schools literally stop functioning.

You might think I’m talking about certified teachers, but I’m not. While the teacher shortage is just as widespread and serious in our state, I’m talking about another group of employees who are equally critical to our schools and our children: school bus drivers.

Tena McElwain is a bus driver for Monongalia County Schools. She also serves as president of AFT-Monongalia County Service Personnel, AFL-CIO.

