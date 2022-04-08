Thirty years ago, when I started my career as a pharmacist in Logan County, I never expected our community would face a challenge like COVID-19.
For the past two years, patients in our community have relied on pharmacists to receive timely and accessible health care and services. This is particularly true for West Virginians living in rural areas, who often have limited access to primary care facilities. However, because of temporary federal and state authorities that are set to expire soon, patients might lose access to care and services provided by pharmacists. To avoid this outcome, Congress should immediately pass legislation to ensure consistent patient access to pharmacist care.
Despite my three decades as a pharmacist, l was not fully prepared to respond to the sheer scale of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many health care providers, pharmacists across the country had to adjust and respond quickly to address the needs of patients. While many health points of access closed in response to the spread of the virus, pharmacies remained open, and expanded their services to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination. My team and I have administered roughly 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients in West Virginia.
Rural communities, such as mine, where I have worked all of my life, rely on pharmacists as a trusted source of health care and services. Many residents of West Virginia live in medically underserved rural areas. Most of these patients suffer from chronic health conditions, such as black lung from coal mining or diabetes. Patients, particularly the elderly, medically underserved and those suffering from chronic conditions, rely on pharmacies for their day-to-day health care.
As I traveled to vaccinate workers at some of the largest coal mines in West Virginia, I saw sites that had been crippled by the spread of COVID-19. Workers faced a great degree of uncertainty, fearing for their health, family and jobs. Many of these patients had questions and fears regarding COVID-19 and its treatment.
At this difficult time, patients rely on pharmacists to access information about the virus and find support. Patients often develop a close relationship with their pharmacists, given that the majority of pharmacists work in the same community where they live.
Patients visiting my pharmacy, many of whom I’ve known for a long time, told me they were grateful they could come in to see me without an appointment, and that they could not receive COVID-19 care at other health care facilities because of prohibitively long waiting times.
I am proud of how the West Virginia pharmacy community has provided patients with reliable access to health care and services. However, pharmacists have been providing this care and services under temporary federal and state authorities. When they lapse, Medicare beneficiaries will lose access to essential care and services for COVID-19 and related conditions, such as influenza and strep throat. This could leave many patients in West Virginia, especially those in rural areas, without timely and accessible health care.
West Virginia residents should be pleased that there is a resolution in Congress, HR 7213, that would ensure that patients can continue to have access to essential health services provided by pharmacists and ensure that pharmacists are adequately reimbursed for these services.
I urge Congress to support HR 7213, to protect our communities, alleviate gaps in care and advance health equity.