When I, an unmarried woman in my late 20s, found out I was pregnant, I was deeply happy. Even though I didn’t know what I was going to do, I was thrilled that life was inside me.
I had just been accepted to graduate school in special education. That night, I developed a plan: I’d go to grad school, have the child during spring break, and give the child up for adoption, feeling sure that the baby would have no trouble being adopted into a loving home.
I wasn’t going to tell the father I was pregnant. Although we liked each other, neither one of us wanted or was in a position to get married, so I thought he didn’t need to know. However, some mutual friends convinced me to tell him, which I did.
His first reaction was, “That’s wonderful,” quickly followed by “That’s terrible.” He was Swiss. He felt blood ties profoundly and said he’d go crazy if I gave the child up for adoption and he didn’t know who or where it was. He insisted that I have an abortion and said he could play away his guilt on the cello. At that point, I started to seriously consider having an abortion; I didn’t want to be responsible for driving a young man crazy by my actions.
Soon after that, I visited my parents. Again, I wasn’t going to tell them anything, but, when a friend said, “Don’t you want to tell your mother?” I burst out crying and decided to tell her. Her first response was that I had to have an abortion, and that I needed to tell my father. When I told him, he said, “No right-thinking person would have an abortion.” A few hours later, he reversed himself, said I should cut my losses and have an abortion.
It was 1976, three years after the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Even before the decision, as a middle-class white woman, I could easily have gotten an abortion as my cousin had several years earlier in Puerto Rico. The pressure from the baby’s father and my parents to get an abortion was intense. Had I not had the possibility of legal choice, I probably would have panicked, given in to their pressure and had an abortion.
Instead, choice gave me a chance to breathe. I was able to go to a counselor who said, “You obviously don’t want an abortion.” I had the time to reconsider and truly figure out what my options were.
Because of choice, I was able to have and keep my darling daughter. Without choice, I and the world would have been deprived of an extraordinary human being.