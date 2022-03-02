What if you could turn $20 into $40? What if that money could improve the health of your family, giving you the ability to buy fresh fruits and vegetables while freeing up money to pay for much-needed medications? What if, at the same time, that money could improve the economy of your community, keeping federal money in West Virginia and supporting farmers and independent market owners?
It might sound too good to be true, but SNAP Stretch does it. SNAP Stretch was created through a partnership between the West Virginia University Extension Service Family Nutrition Program and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. It allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to double or triple their spending power at farmers markets and farm stands. Formerly known as “food stamps,” SNAP recipients can receive one additional dollar for every SNAP dollar spent on fruits and vegetables. If shoppers are over the age of 60 or are accompanied by a child, they can receive an additional $2 for every dollar spent at selected markets.
Throughout the pandemic, SNAP Stretch prevented families from facing extreme food insecurity and lifted the stress of families not knowing how they would feed themselves. In 2020, SNAP Stretch was so critical that recipients depleted its funding by mid-year, until federal recovery funds replenished the program and allowed it to continue.
I’m honored to be working with my faith leaders and community, in partnership with MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, to get the word out on the importance of continuing the SNAP Stretch program. MAZON has been investing in and working with partners on the ground in West Virginia for almost 30 years to advocate bringing an end to hunger in West Virginia. SNAP Stretch goes a long way toward meeting that objective.
SNAP Stretch improves the health of people and communities. As many food shoppers know, highly processed and prepackaged foods can be cheaper and easier to access than healthier fruits and vegetables. For those on a limited budget, SNAP Stretch offsets this disparity, making it easier for families to buy fruits and vegetables.
SNAP Stretch helps households. The West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy estimates that 15.4% of West Virginians are food insecure, which includes 1 in 5 children. This means that they had a “lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.”
The damage to families who face food insecurity can be incalculable and long-lasting, leading to serious health complications because of inability to purchase necessary medications or get needed health care. Children’s ability to grow and learn can be stunted. Chronic stress, inability to find and keep stable work are other, damaging consequences of food insecurity.
Programs such as SNAP and SNAP Stretch were, and still are, crucial to the continued survival and well-being of the too many low-income people in our state. Today, 305,000 West Virginia residents utilize SNAP to fill a crucial gap; SNAP Stretch combines funding primarily from private foundations and federal government grants to help people stretch their money even further.
SNAP Stretch also helps small businesses who’ve suffered economically throughout the pandemic. SNAP Stretch — which operates at 40 markets, 25 farmers markets, 10 brick-and-mortar stores, six mobile markets and five Community Supported Agriculture programs across 35 counties in West Virginia — serves 35,960 participating households, reinvesting $1,674,888 into the local community.
Clearly, SNAP Stretch works. We must ensure programs like this continue to support West Virginians. We can only accomplish our goals in coalition, capturing the voices and the will of the greater community. And for that, we need you.
You can help ensure that SNAP Stretch continues to grow and thrive by contacting Gov. Jim Justice and asking him to provide funding for SNAP Stretch via American Rescue Plan Act dollars. You also can contact your legislators, to ask them to support funding for SNAP Stretch as a line-item in the West Virginia budget. You can read more about the program at: www.snapstretch.com.