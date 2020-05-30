Terry Pickett: The arts can help WV survive

The arts! The arts! The arts! How would we survive this COVID-19 pandemic without them? Where would we be without Netflix? Without our CDs/MP3 players/smartphone playlists? How many of us have taken up painting, quilting, carpentry, sewing (as many masks as possible please), and picked up that half-forgotten guitar, flute or conga drum to make music again? Maybe someone will write the next great American novel, or short story, during this time.
Every one of these activities involves someone — whether you or another artist — doing, making, or performing something. It’s my hope that being reintroduced to our own creativity, albeit not by choice, and rediscovering music, books or paintings we haven’t had time to notice for years, will rekindle our awareness and appreciation of, and love for, the arts. More than that, this pandemic gives us a visceral understanding that the arts are a necessity for our emotional and psychological well-being.
What we might not be so aware of is how integral the arts are to the economic well-being of West Virginia and how artists of all kinds are intricately interwoven into the culture and fabric of our state. Nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the economic impact of arts and culture is $730 billion a year -– greater than that of transportation, tourism, agriculture or construction.
Recently, six arts organizations from around the state, including Tamarack and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, collaborated on a study to determine the economic impact of the arts and crafts industry in West Virginia. The West Virginia Crafts Study: The Impact of Crafts on the State Economy, showed that the direct impact of the artists and craftspeople working in the state of West Virginia is $54,512,330 annually. Further, the estimated comprehensive economic impact of the arts and crafts industry, including crafts retailers, organizations and publications is $81,176,908 per year, just behind the software industry in West Virginia. And this study covers primarily craft artists — writers, musicians, actors, dancers and photographers, who abound in our state, are included minimally, if at all.
All of the major West Virginia gubernatorial candidates tout the importance of small business to West Virginia. But, only one, Stephen Smith, has the vision to recognize the importance of the arts to the economic health of West Virginia and West Virginia. In his platform Stephen wants us to:
- Imagine an industry that unites communities, attracts visitors, and requires little capital.
- Imagine if this same industry were native to West Virginia, and the more we invested in it, the more beautiful our state became.
- Imagine if this industry were largely impenetrable to out-of-state monopolies.
- Imagine an industry that could inspire young adults to stay here.
- Imagine an industry that is growing.
He then states: “That industry is the arts. Our state has tried to choke it — with no more cabinet secretary, no more film office and erasure from too many of our schools. Still, it breathes ... at the River House in Hampshire, the Purple Fiddle in Tucker and the Old Brick Playhouse in Randolph. It breathes in Point Pleasant and Princeton and Grafton and Shepherdstown and Lewisburg — and a thousand places in between. We deserve an economy where all of us have enough to live on, not just with dignity, but also with beauty and community. We will make West Virginia the first state in the country to choose local artists over out-of-state monopolies.”
And the list goes on, from FestivALL Charleston and Mountain Stage, to the Augusta Heritage Center and Festival in Elkins, to the Huntington Museum of Art, to Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
If you believe, as I and many others do, that the arts are the lifeblood of West Virginia, and that the sky’s the limit if we finally use and celebrate what may be our greatest resource, then I hope you will get involved with Stephen Smith’s West Virginia Can’t Wait campaign.