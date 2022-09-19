“Censorship, wokeness, political correctness, it all points in one direction -- authoritarianism, cloaked as moral righteousness ... . It’s time that we simply put woke-ism to sleep,” tweeted Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, on Jan 13, 2021.
Former president Trump stated in 2021 that the Biden administration is "destroying" the country "with woke."
If you're looking at the dictionary definition of the word, “woke” in some contexts means “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” This meaning of "woke," in the context of racial and social justice issues, was especially prominent in the Black Lives Matter movement. More recently, “woke” has gained wider usage, referring to advocacy of a raft of progressive cultural and political issues.
Enter spinners of the Republican Party, experts at weaponizing language and turning meaning on its head. George Orwell, author of "1984," said, “There is no swifter route to the corruption of thought than through the corruption of language.” Yet, Pompeo says “wokeness” leads to authoritarianism while Trump maintains it is destroying the country. Neither says what “woke” is. If you hold “woke” progressive social justice views, you are deemed silly, at best, destructive, at worst.
I, for one, embrace “being woke.”
If being woke means wanting every person in our country to have equal access to good, affordable, health care; to not have to choose between buying life-saving drugs and paying the rent; to not having to go bankrupt to pay medical bills, count me in.
If being woke means supporting laws and regulations that will protect our environment; ensure that our children and our children’s children will have clean air to breathe, non-toxic water to drink and keep rising sea levels from making Los Angeles, Miami and New York City the new lost cities of Atlantis, count me in.
If being woke means working to ensure a woman’s right to privacy and choice, protecting a raped 10-year-old from carrying a baby to term or a woman with an ectopic pregnancy from dying because she can’t receive the necessary health procedure, count me in.
If being woke means advocating for laws, training and systems that will put an end to the grossly unequal treatment and abuse of African Americans and other people of color by too many law enforcement agencies and judicial systems here and throughout the country, count me in.
If being woke means welcoming a much more equitable, rational and fair tax system that will reduce the staggering income inequality in the U.S. where, according to the Federal Reserve, in 2021 the top 1% own more wealth than the bottom 90% combined, count me in.
If being woke means affirming that every person’s vote counts, that voting should be made as easy, convenient and transparent as possible, then count me in.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day. In-person early voting begins on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Let’s hope the outcome of this election will be a cause for celebration, a time when West Virginians and all Americans "woke" up.