A few years after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, in 2003, the book “Shock Doctrine,” by author Naomi Klein, was released.
Klein lucidly and vividly describes the Shock Doctrine as the climate that is created in a society after the society has been shocked and traumatized by some crisis. The crisis could be war, natural disaster, disease, famine, pandemic, etc. The shock of the crisis traumatizes the people and destabilizes the institutions, structures and systems of the society, resulting in a degree of chaos, confusion and uncertainty.
This unstable environment creates a climate for major structural changes to take place in the society. This can include the overthrow of governments, exploitation of the crisis for economic gain and major changes of social systems and structures of the society. This profiteering from disasters is referred to as the “Business of Disaster.”
The Shock Doctrine and Business of Disaster work in tandem, often including a significant transfer of wealth and consolidation of power.
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq vividly displayed the Shock Doctrine and the Business of Disaster in action. During the early days of the wars, President George W. Bush’s administration used the term “Shock and Awe” to describe the U.S. Military’s air bombing raids of strategic Afghan and Iraqi targets.
After these two small countries were bombarded into submission by the United States’ vastly superior air forces, military contractors and other private interests entered the scene to begin the rebuilding process to exploit the economic opportunity.
Now, think with me for a moment. We have been living with a pandemic for more than a full year. Every system and institution in our state has been under enormous stress and has been disrupted like no other point in our lifetimes. The public school system has been affected as much as any institution in the state. Our children and grandchildren have lost months of academic instruction and social interactions.
One would think that the governor, Legislature, state school board and state school superintendent would have met as much as necessary before the legislative session began to hammer out and agree on a plan for summer academic remediation and social enrichment programs for West Virginia’s school-age children. But that simply did not happen.
Instead, the governor has pivoted to his priority for the legislative session to convince the West Virginia taxpayers to support his plan to cut and, over time, eliminate the state’s personal income tax. This will result in significant tax savings for the West Virginia’s wealthiest wage earners and will transfer a large sum of wealth.
The Republican legislators have pivoted to their education reform ideas of expanding charter schools, virtual schools, home schools and Hope Scholarships. This will siphon off millions of dollars from the regular public school system and begin a structural change in public education.
The Republican legislators also are pushing legislation that could result in more nonviolent offenders returning to prison for minor parole violations. This will result in an increase in the prison population.
The Republicans also are proposing to ease regulations on storage tanks near drinking water supplies. which could possibly compromise drinking water sources.
Many West Virginia resident are still reeling from the shock, awe, trauma and economic tsunami associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. They simply don’t seem to have the energy, concentration or capacity to process all the legislative chicanery of the House and Senate Republicans. But since all is fair in broken-love, war and politics, the Republicans, with their legislative supermajority, and Justice, with his COVID-19 bully pulpit, appear to be firmly committed to exploiting the “Shock Doctrine” and the “Business of Disaster” to their advantage.
At the end of the next 30 days, several bills probably will have been passed and signed into law that will set in motion major changes to the state’s tax structure, public school system, criminal justice system and environmental protection system. I doubt if it is going to be what the majority of West Virginia’s asked for, wanted or needed. But it will be what Justice, and the Republican-controlled Legislature wanted us to have.
It is not a fait accompli, because we the people could still organize, rise up, cry out and demand that Justice veto these recklessly irresponsible bills. We certainly owe it to our children, grandchildren and ourselves to at least fight back, even if we are still reeling from the shock-and-awe trauma of COVID-19.