Has the candy darter’s fate been sealed by a shady deal on Capitol Hill? This endangered, beautiful little fish might have been doomed by the reckless schemes of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
In exchange for Manchin’s vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a side deal to ram through the approval of Manchin’s pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Manchin’s support of this polluting pipeline isn’t surprising. Through his financial ties to fossil fuel companies, he’s already made millions off the destruction of American ecosystems to the benefit of the coal industry.
But other Senate Democrats need to recognize what’s at stake. If this deal proceeds as planned, Congress will simply bypass all court decisions and environmental review requirements and deem the pipeline approved. That would undermine the Endangered Species Act and other bedrock environmental laws.
Communities along the pipeline’s route face unacceptable pollution and flooding risks. The project will worsen the climate emergency that we’re all living through.
And, for the candy darter, the pipeline’s approval could mean extinction.
The species is already in trouble. After decades of mountaintop removal mining and other threats, scientists expect that only four candy darter populations will remain in 25 years — down from 35 historical populations, and 18 that still survive today.
Because the Mountain Valley Pipeline will harm the two remaining robust populations that have been deemed essential to the candy darter’s recovery, the approval of this pipeline will ultimately seal this little fish’s fate. That’s what the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded recently when it invalidated a Trump-era permit for the pipeline issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Finding that the Trump administration had failed to adequately analyze the pipeline’s threat to the candy darter, the court noted that, “if a species is already speeding toward the extinction cliff, an agency may not press on the gas.”
But Manchin wants to go full throttle. The senator and his fossil fuel backers plan to use Congress to overturn the court ruling, which halted further construction along the 304-mile pipeline route through Virginia and Manchin’s home state of West Virginia.
The candy darter is running out of time. This vivid fish is found only in West Virginia and Virginia, and has already been wiped out from half its range. Its decline has been driven by sedimentation, as habitat becomes unsuitable when silt and sediment fill in spaces between rocks on stream bottoms, smothering insect prey and burying places needed for shelter and egg-laying.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline will only worsen these threats, if Manchin is successful in forcing through its approval. The pipeline has already had more than 350 water-quality related violations during construction. It will dump sediment into some of the most treasured streams remaining in West Virginia that shelter not just the candy darter but also native brook trout and North America’s largest salamander, the hellbender.
Manchin seems to have no qualms about condemning an irreplaceable species to extinction. Not to mention increasing flooding risk and climate disasters. Manchin has shown time and again his willingness to sacrifice natural heritage and community health to fill his pockets.
If Democratic leaders continue to bow to Manchin, it’ll be a death sentence for the candy darter. That’s why Senate Democrats must reject any side deal to fast-track the Mountain Valley Pipeline. It is time to finally say no to Manchin.
Tierra Curry is a wildlife biologist at the Center for Biological Diversity, where she directs the Saving Life on Earth campaign to end human-caused extinction. She lives in Eastern Kentucky and regularly explores West Virginia wildlife and ecosystems.