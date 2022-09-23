Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Has the candy darter’s fate been sealed by a shady deal on Capitol Hill? This endangered, beautiful little fish might have been doomed by the reckless schemes of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

In exchange for Manchin’s vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a side deal to ram through the approval of Manchin’s pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Tierra Curry is a wildlife biologist at the Center for Biological Diversity, where she directs the Saving Life on Earth campaign to end human-caused extinction. She lives in Eastern Kentucky and regularly explores West Virginia wildlife and ecosystems.

