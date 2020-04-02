Tiffani Crouch: Government has to make paid leave happen (Opinion)

It’s about a three-hour drive from the Charleston hospital where I work to the Morgantown nursing home that is being called West Virginia’s “ground zero” for the coronavirus outbreak.
For some people in this community, there might be some comfort that the worst of the virus is not here.
But the outbreak is still making an impact on our healthcare system and the patients here in Charleston.
I serve as a health unit coordinator at CAMC Memorial Hospital. This past weekend, my unit had only patients who have or are being ruled out for COVID-19. Daily, my co-workers and I are being exposed to COVID-19.
Following Centers for Disease Control recommendations, our patients no longer are allowed to have or see any visitors. They are alone and desperately wishing to go home.
However, even when they are able to go home, they and their loved ones still face care-taking barriers that our elected officials can remove. Nursing homes around my area have made it a requirement that all patients returning to the nursing home must have two negative COVID-19 tests before returning.
After an extended stay at the hospital, my patients usually require a couple weeks of healing at home to do physical rehabilitation and slowly return to full health. In these scenarios, people often need a family member to stay with them to provide care and help with basic tasks, such as cooking and cleaning.
The United States has no nationwide paid family and medical leave or sick days laws. Eight states have these laws on the books. West Virginia is not one of them.
This unprecedented public health emergency has underscored the gaping hole in our safety net where comprehensive paid leave and paid sick leave should be.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which became law March 18, took an important first step to address this problem by providing two weeks of paid leave for sick people and to care for sick relatives who have contracted the virus. However, the bill excludes at least half of all private-sector workers, including those at companies with more than 500 people, or 48% of American workers.
Big carve-outs like this, which allow exemptions for large corporations and leave out coverage for caregivers, put the health of our community at risk.
As a result, in the midst of a pandemic, many people have to make the choice between their health and a paycheck. To provide for their family, they keep working and exposing themselves to COVID-19 on a daily basis, which is a health risk to our entire community. On top of that, they are understandably scared to take care of loved ones and relatives who have just been discharged from the hospital and are especially vulnerable — whether they have COVID-19 or not.
Congress’ next coronavirus package needs to fill that gap. To keep our loved ones healthy and be able to provide them with the care they need, we must provide more emergency sick time to more people during this crisis and beyond it.
We need our lawmakers in Washington to guarantee permanent paid sick leave and protect the health of all people and our communities by passing the Paid Leave Act in addition to emergency coronavirus measures.
The Paid Leave Act would provide comprehensive emergency paid sick time and paid family and medical leave for all workers, guaranteeing all workers 14 emergency paid sick days and 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, with the federal government reimbursing businesses in 2020 and 2021.
It also would, for the first time, create a permanent, nationwide right for workers to accrue seven days of paid sick time and permanently enact paid family and medical leave.
We know staying home saves lives and, hopefully, will prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, but right now, too many people can’t afford that option.
Our West Virginia representatives should prioritize paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave in the next coronavirus response package to allow their constituents to stay healthy and take care of one another.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, including Charleston, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin, D, and Shelley Moore Capito, R, need to understand the cost of overburdening our health care system.
Paid leave does more than help “flatten the curve.” It will protect patients hospitalized for a reason other than COVID-19 from needing to return and, potentially, be further exposed to the illness.
Working in a hospital, I am experiencing this crisis firsthand. I am working daily with patients who are being tested for COVID-19. The need for paid sick days and paid leave started before the pandemic, and it will not end overnight.
Americans should be guaranteed paid sick days and paid family and medical leave in times of prosperity and hardship.