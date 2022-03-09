It seems like, every day, there are new reports about the rising high cost of medication and medical supplies. Pick any newspaper, and you will find an article. It affects so many people across the country. Some of the highest prices and most extreme price increases are for insulin and diabetic supplies.
Thirty percent of West Virginians have diabetes. Our state leads the nation in diabetes-related deaths. We all know someone dealing with the outrageous financial burden that can come with diabetes. The tragic reality is that, without these medications and supplies, diabetes can kill. Diet and exercise can help manage diabetes, but many people also need insulin and supplies, as well as glucose monitoring equipment. If they are missing one piece of this puzzle, the entire treatment plan can be ineffective.
Working behind the counter in a pharmacy as a technician trainee, you meet a lot of different people, and my eyes were opened to some sad things. There were many customers who could not afford their medications, and we helped them as best as we could. Sometimes, it was by finding coupons online or from the manufacturer. Other times, it was by transferring their prescription to another pharmacy with cheaper prices. People would pharmacy hop, just so they find the best price.
One person who always comes to mind when I think about my time working at a pharmacy is an elderly gentleman who came in regularly. I didn’t know a whole lot about him, other than that he was getting up there in years, over 65, and that he was diabetic. He had insurance, but it had high deductibles and copayments. He would tell us how much money he had that day — sometimes, it was $30 or, occasionally, $50, but it was never enough to get all the insulin and diabetic supplies, meter strips, alcohol wipes, lancets, etc., that he needed. I would call for the pharmacist or lead technician to come work with him in whatever way they could. Usually, what ended up happening was that he would leave with whatever he was lowest on at the time. Sometimes, that was insulin, other times it was strips. He admitted that he would use soap and water in place of alcohol wipes and, if he needed to, he would reuse lancets even though they hurt his finger.
Given that he was older, going back to work was not really an option. In fact, I would venture to say it probably would knock him off some assistance programs he relied on and, thus, make his circumstances worse.
It was difficult looking him in the eyes every time he came in, because I knew he was not going to be leaving with everything he needed to manage his diabetes correctly. I knew that it could be this time that he was low on two things that were equally important, and he was not going to be able to choose one. Sometimes, there are things you need and you cannot manage without them. What if it was this time that he needed both strips and insulin? Or, Heaven forbid, what if this time he came in and he needed a new meter because his broke? I worried about him all the time, and there was nothing I could do to help him.
I might no longer work in a pharmacy, but working there drove home the need for House Bill 4252, which would place a monthly cap on insulin prices. It showed me that ordinary people struggle to afford the medicines and medical supplies they need to take care of themselves.
I hope this little clip of just one patient whom I was blessed to cross paths with will help you see what it is like from the other side of the counter, where we are the ones who are supposed to be helping but are powerless to do so.
The West Virginia Senate can help, by getting HB 4252 out of its Finance Committee and to the floor for passage.