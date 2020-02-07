Tighe Bullock: Worth taking a shot on local distilleries (Opinion)

West Virginians are distilling a new secret to economic growth: craft spirits. In 2018, West Virginia housed 16 licensed distilleries, 10 mini distilleries and six distilleries, and the number is growing.
In fact, the Robert C. Byrd Institute made the “Craft Beer and Spirit Trail” — similar to our neighboring Kentucky’s famous Bourbon Trail — a high priority, with a $78,000 grant issued last year by the Appalachian Regional Commission to study the economic impact such a trail could create.
It would appear that fermentation is fomenting in the Mountain State. But West Virginia can and should revisit and expand its distillery laws as the market demand for West Virginia spirits grows.
One such law is the 2 percent Market Retailer bill. Under this existing law, distilleries and mini distilleries must pay an additional 2 percent “tax” for spirits sold directly from the premises, rather than a liquor store. The use of quotes is necessary because this additional 2 percent collected is not a true tax in the sense of the word. Rather, the additional money collected is distributed to private businesses who retail spirits. Oftentimes, these are large, out-of-state corporations that benefit at the expense of West Virginia distillers.
In other words, West Virginia distilleries pay an additional 2 percent to private businesses who never touch or even see the spirit, have no costs associated with it and, frankly, have nothing to do with it. This is a violation of accounting principles, equitable business practice and common sense.
Mind you, this is 2 percent off gross, not net — the definition of a regressive tax. It could even be argued that these liquor stores have an incentive to not carry local West Virginia products, save room on their shelves for more popular brands, and still collect 2 percent from West Virginia distillers. The law, as it stands, smacks of protection money and subsidization rather than sound tax policy.
Currently, House Bill 4663 — originating out of the Government Organizations Committee and moving on to the Judiciary Committee, sponsored by Delegates Gary Howell, Carl Martin, Mike Pushkin, Danny Hamrick and John Paul Hott — would eliminate this ersatz “tax” on spirits sold on premises.
The Legislature should also, in keeping with national trends, revisit the definition of what a mini distillery entails. Although a step in the right direction at the time, the current law requires a mini distillery to produce, on its own, and on premises, 25 percent of its raw product. Twenty five percent of what? Weight? Volume? Sugar content?
What if the distillery’s crop fails and falls to 24 percent of gross raw product? What if the distillery hires a farm to help? The answers are strikingly unclear, the enforcement and equitable application even more so.
What is clear, however, is that the law as it stands effectively precludes any mini distillery from existing in any of West Virginia’s downtown, main street areas. Main streets are the jewels of our state, and need every tool in the belt for economic development. Simply striking the “on premises” and “by the owner” stipulations would achieve this end, and the proposed House Bill 4697 — sponsored by Delegates Mike Pushkin, Doug Skaff, Howell, and Geoff Foster — does just this.
While we are ruminating on main street development through craft spirits, we would bereave ourselves of full discourse in failing to mention the current law prohibiting sales of liquor from a distiller directly to a restaurant or bar. As the law stands, it is illegal for a distillery to sell a bottle of spirits to a restaurant or bar for resale, as it must go through the ABCA warehouse.
Apparently this is to ensure the taxes are back and no “back channel” deals are struck. This is the equivalent of ordering new license plates for every state vehicle in the fleet so as to count the number of vehicles (and yes, this was actually done by the state). Establishments with liquor licenses — especially distillers — are subject to rigorous background checks, state and federal laws of all magnitudes, and, of course, business and licensing through the state.
This is not a tax issue, but rather one of trust. Why not allow two licensed establishments to sell directly to each other? Delegates Pushkin, Howell, Amanda Estep-Burton, Danielle Walker, Pat McGeehan and Cindy Lavender-Bowe agree, and have proposed House Bill 4698 to simply allow restaurants to purchase directly from distillers, if such distilleries are within a 10-mile radius. Making West Virginia products easily available for sale and consumption, especially in our downtown markets, should be the goal of our legislative body, and HB 4698 accomplishes this end.
There are a multitude of remnants from our Prohibition past that still dwell in our codifications. They have lived there long, and unhappily. The above discussed bills are quick changes that not only help emerging distilleries but also encourage and foster the development of new ones in the Mountain State.
Online sales and on-site sale and consumption should also be robustly discussed, considered and critically reevaluated. But the above proposed bills would allow for more West Virginians to directly contribute to and benefit from the local tax base, job pool and cultural enrichment of our communities. These bills are bipartisan on their face, by their nature and are certainly worthy of serious consideration. Let’s take a shot.