Oh, the irony.
I sat in the main dining room of The Greenbrier resort, having breakfast before a scheduled West Virginia Bar Association meeting on Sunday. Like many West Virginians, I had the desire to open the Sunday paper the morning after the last night of the legislative session to see what fat opossums might have run. Just what might have slipped through in the dark of night is the question needing an answer.
I sat there in the dining room of this landmark resort and attempted to read the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s e-edition to get that answer. Couldn’t do it. At least not easily. The internet was remarkably slow. That is not acceptable at a high-end resort like The Greenbrier, but it also is a function of the data infrastructure in the surrounding area where the resort is located.
I am frustrated with the direction the state is headed. I sometimes think the folks that now run the state have jumped into the DeLorean time machine and shot themselves back to 1955, and boy they sure love it there. The world is moving forward and we are moving backward.
This legislative session is a great example.
In looking at what moves states forward in the new economy, there are three basic issues to address. Information infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and educational opportunities. This session did little to nothing to focus the needed money and attention on information infrastructure for the state. This session did little to nothing to focus the needed money and attention on transportation infrastructure for the state. As for education, this session looked at slashing funds for the state’s two major universities and featured a charter schools bill that was so bad in its quality assurance controls that the national group that champions charter schools was opposed to it.
The legislative leadership needs to find a way to take out its dislike for teachers unions without destroying educational opportunities for the children they swear they are trying to keep here in West Virginia.
We witnessed plans to adopt a personal income tax plan that would have worked if only thousands of people loved it so much they would uproot and high tail it to West Virginia, a place with bad roads, bad internet and an underfunded educational system. I doubt even an 1849 gold rush could pull that off.
What we got this session was a lot of oxygen sucked from the atmosphere under the dome on issues like guns, people’s sexual proclivities, gender identities and other issues important to the folks who think 1955 is exactly where we need to be.
The problem with this obsession to legislate morality and protection of anything smelling of the 2nd Amendment is that it is anathema to the very new businesses and young people our leaders claim they are trying to attract to West Virginia.
So, there was my irony. I sat there in America’s resort, owned by the governor of West Virginia, and could not readily download the e-edition of the newspaper I needed to read to check up on what the annual legislative circus had brought to town.
The guests at a high-dollar resort want fast internet. The children of Greenbrier County want it, too. In fact, they deserve it. I’d say they probably care more about that issue than whether a young transgender athlete plays on the boys or girls team. It’s time to fly the DeLorean back to the future.