West Virginia has been allocated hundreds of millions of dollars under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. These ARPA funds provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address West Virginia’s substance abuse and crime problems with a proactive and positive approach. Rather than reacting to substance abuse and related criminal activity, we have a chance to address systemic issues and seek to reduce the demand for drugs.
For decades now, our country has tried to diminish our insidious drug problem by attacking the supply of drugs. Legislation has empowered our criminal justice system to prioritize punishment as a means to deter would-be drug dealers from peddling drugs. The Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, passed on President Ronald Reagan’s watch, created mandatory minimum and heavy sentences, but the supply of drugs was never reduced. In fact, statistics bear out that what our excessive focus on punishment to control drug crimes produced was more profit for drug dealers, more violence and, eventually, more costly prisons.
From 1986 until the passage of the Crime Bill Act pushed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, there was an increase of 15% in violent crime. The 1994 act created the “three strikes and you’re out” law and substantially increased prison populations and terms in our country — so much so that, from 1990 to 2005, the number of state and federal prison facilities for adults increased by 43%. There was a period during the 1990s that a new prison opened on the average of every 15 days.
In short, we produced a prison industry that is bankrupting local, state and federal budgets. The motivation for tough laws and severe sentences was to deter crime, but deterrence has clearly not worked. We have taken down some of the biggest cartel drug lords, and yet, the supply of drugs has not decreased at all. All of the good intentions of legislators, judges and prosecutors to deter drug supplies and distribution have clearly failed.
It is time for us to look at the demand side of drugs. Shamefully, we have 4% of the world’s population but 21% of the world’s prison population and 27% of the world’s drug overdose deaths. Why is it that, in America, we consume more prescription and illegal drugs by far than any other country in the world? We have done little in the past 40 years to try to reduce our insatiable demand for drugs.
Recently, there’s been some movement to promote rehab over incarceration, and use drug courts to do so. They are having some success. But we need to attack the problem even earlier, and that is why we have to be creative and come up with plans to promote education, healthy living environments and employment opportunities for young people to want to earn money honestly and be lawful, productive citizens.
That is precisely what the Tuesday Morning Group, a team of West Virginia community leaders, is encouraging our state leaders to pursue through the group’s Economic Justice, Fairness Equity Fund Movement.
The TMG has proposed that certain state agencies administer much-needed programs, including establishing a statewide youth summer work and academic enrichment program; connecting the 50,000-plus 16- to 24-year-old youth and young adults, who are not working and not in school, to education, job training and employment; using housing rehab, upgrades, construction and weatherization as a job-training employment and economic development driver in low-income neighborhoods across the state; and creating economic development and health centers in heavily populated and low-income and minority communities.
It is time we give our youth and our low-income communities a real chance to curb the plague of drug abuse.
We must encourage Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and other legislators to seize this opportunity these ARPA funds provide before it passes.