“Evidence That Demands a Verdict,” by Josh McDowell, was first published in 1972. The book came when I needed a framework to distinguish between claims that are likely true, ideas that are probably false and assertions that are unsupported by evidence. Since then, I’ve tried to filter claims through basic principles before allowing them to live in my mind. The process takes me closer to the truth than if I were concluding arbitrarily. I’ve continued to read, think, teach and study this process since the ‘70s. I’ve consumed debates and made and responded to arguments. The arguments that have mattered most reside in the privacy of my mind, seldom shared with others.
I’ve been alarmed to watch old friends abandon basic principles of sound reasoning. Francis Schaeffer warned us that this was in progress in the 1960s when he wrote “Escape from Reason.” For the past 50 years, I’ve felt connected to a wide network of friends, colleagues and fellow-thinkers by a set of shared principles.
We’ve shared the belief that truth exists outside of what we think about it. Truth was a singular reality that we worked to discover, rather than separate inventions that we worked to contrive. We made distinctions between matters of opinion and matters of fact. One could assert that vanilla ice cream tastes better than all others and another could deny that and we would see no need to correct one another. We saw clearly that some claims, by their nature, are either true or they are false. My dog has four legs. That’s true no matter what you think about it. We could acknowledge obvious truths and be only mildly annoyed by the goofball who would fiddle with definitions to deny them.
If you’ve long moved within conservative Christian circles, search your memory, review your notes from workshops on apologetics, or recall sermons that offered evidence and reasons for belief. There was a strong consensus regarding the process by which humans can legitimately ascertain what is true, what is false and what cannot be detected to be either. Those principles have shaped western civilization since Aristotle. They’re woven into the fabric of scriptures that call upon you to believe “whatsoever things are true,” to “gird up the loins of your mind,” to “buy the truth and sell it not,”and to “prove all things.”
The erosion of these principles has been slow among some. Among others, as a rain-soaked hillside becomes a landslide, they’ve suddenly slipped under the weight of the political hijacking of rational voices, buried in rubble for future generations to rediscover.
A few examples illustrate the departure: Voices that thundered about the search for truth and gave you confidence in a rational faith have been sidelined by crowds shouting approval of “alternative facts.” Concerned that they might lose support, apologists have chosen the path of silence which, in their positions of influence, amounts to tacit approval. They hold their tongues when those who command the attention of their followers demand that rampant voter fraud will be the result of mail-in voting and defend that claim in the face of strong evidence that this has not historically been the case, saying “but you can’t prove that it won’t!”
When multiple news outlets reveal that witnesses inform them that our president has referred to servicemen and servicewomen as “losers” and “suckers” and that he cannot understand why they would give their lives in service when there is nothing in it for them, our apologists remain mute when their students trot out example after example of those who have “debunked” the claim by asserting that they didn’t hear him say it. These same apologists disparage the apostle Thomas for failing to accept credible testimony of that which he had not personally seen and heard. While we can doubt anonymous eye-witness testimony, apologists know that we can’t overcome it by testimony from those who weren’t present to hear it. They have argued for this position for centuries.
Possibly, our apologists believe they can suspend their principles when it is expedient for them in the current era, but their silence today will destroy their ability to resurrect these principles later with moral authority and logical consistency.