I spent three years in Russia’s crosshairs for the express purpose of protecting those who love democracy from Russian incursions. Really, if Russia were to make a move against the West in those days, I, and those who stood with me in my unit, would have been the first casualties (likely gone before anyone at home knew that a conflict had begun).
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has asked, “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine? They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the United States.”
I don’t think Carlson has ever put on the uniform or carried a rifle or watched the evening news to try to figure out if developments might lead to his being annihilated before morning. So maybe he needs to know the answers that we might offer?
We don’t align with or help countries based upon how much they “care about” the United States. Rather, we want to partner with countries that love democracy, that care about human rights and that are willing to assert themselves against those powers that do not — powers that would dominate by military force and impose their will, rather than follow democratic principles and practices.
We, the United States, have believed in democracy so strongly that we have even tried to impose it upon countries that really didn’t want it. We have tried to get folks in Vietnam, Afghanistan and so many other countries and regions to love democracy and to fight for it with us while we’ve poured in troops and materiel to support them prematurely — before they, themselves have totally embraced the concept of democracy or devoted themselves to defending it.
Ukraine is standing up for itself, whether we rush to help or not. They are the good guys, not because they love America but because they love their citizens and want them to have the freedoms that we cherish in America. Russia is the bad guy who wants to deny those freedoms to Ukraine. The rest of the world cannot, with honor, turn away while the bully does that. Not only is it unjust to the people of Ukraine, but it is the abandonment of the principle that holds the rest of the free world together.
Abandon the principlem and NATO falls apart, then Europe falls, then the world.
Tim Nichols, of Scott Depot, is a military veteran, former pastor and past director of student support services at both Potomac State College of WVU and the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.