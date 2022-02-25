Five years ago, when it appeared that we had an American president who was trying to cozy up to Russia while dismantling NATO, I wrote the following in a Facebook post:
“Since WWII, NATO has been a protector of American interests around the world even if the U.S. has largely footed the bill. Having troops in place to deter invasion is a whole lot better (and less costly in terms of dollars and lives) than having to storm the beaches of Normandy and Salerno again and having to dislodge entrenched forces. Our friendships with Western Europe are so important because they are in our best interests and in the interests of those countries themselves. To threaten to pull out if they fail to pay more seems to be in no one’s best interest. More Americans love Italy, for example, because we’ve served there and have formed enduring friendships there than if NATO didn’t exist. And, I think it’s fair to say, that more Italians love America and Americans because of these relationships than if we had never been there and if they had only the angry voices of their citizens who oppose us. NATO is more than an ounce of prevention and it’s bigger than just our ability to project military might. It’s also about people caring about people up close. People wrongly find it easy to vilify people we’ve never met and to accept caricatures created by those who want us to vilify them. So let’s keep our friends close to us.”
It appears there might have been a long-term plan in place five years ago that included the events that are unfolding today, as Russia has invaded Ukraine. Today, it is evident that efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies in the media to weaken NATO have failed. We can be grateful that NATO has held together through the efforts to destroy it leading up to this moment.
Vladimir Putin succeeded in influencing one (now former) American president and a few talking heads in the media to join him in his efforts to remove the obstacles standing between Putin and his destruction of democratic neighbors. But Americans are waking up, recalling our resolve and our rationale for joining hands with our friends in Western Europe to be and to bolster those obstacles.
We do not admire and praise Putin for his deceptions or savvy moves. We cringe, now, when we hear a former president applaud Putin for being “smart” in his efforts to destroy us. Thoughtful, attentive Americans have eyes wide open.
We are grateful to our NATO allies for holding the fort together while our former president tried to help Putin destabilize us. If our allies hadn’t done that while America struggled and fumbled with its leadership role, Russian tanks would be rolling freely into Western Europe this morning, ostensibly justified by whatever crazy pretext might pop into Putin’s mind. The autocrat who would invade Ukraine to, as Putin claims, “denazify” it, could easily, with equal moral authority, accuse any country in the world of any offense worthy of attacking without the slightest evidence.