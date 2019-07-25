Tim O'Brien: Trump coddles to fat cats in WV (Opinion)

Wednesday, at a fundraiser in my hometown of Wheeling, West Virginia, President Donald Trump described special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House of Representatives this way: “I wouldn’t say that performance was too good.”
Anyone who follows the president’s public remarks and knows the meaning of the word heard the familiar ring of irony. Trump is a master at saying one thing that means another, and he regularly accuses others of doing things he himself does.
Mueller, who hides from the limelight, is certainly not a performer, and his testimony was nothing more than an underlining of the conclusions that he published in his report. Asked to do the job of investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, he kept his nose to the grindstone and his work’s progress away from public scrutiny for two years, while Trump performed his own reality show role, campaigning and golfing wherever.
The fundraiser was a private event arranged by Robert Murray, president of Murray Energy. Inside the walls of the WesBanco Arena, the chief executive of the USA talked up the return of the coal and steel industries. He collected tribute from West Virginia and Ohio governors, as Murray helped Trump collect campaign money. Murray and the rest of us know the real game now is natural gas, but he also can bet that his help with Trump’s reelection will be a valuable card to hold, if the effort is successful.
Ironic that POTUS get cheers from the coal industry fat cats while Congress plans cuts to black lung medical funds, because collection of taxes on the shrinking coal industry can no longer help pay for it. Ironic that working-class folks praise Trump even as he works to take away their health care, and loosens restrictions on coal-fired power plants that will result in thousands more deaths from resulting poor air quality. Ironic that the president, who is not a conservative and not a lifelong Republican, is leading the party that claims to represent conservative values.
Even yesterday’s Trump protesters in Wheeling were more conservative than he — wanting a peaceful event, they waited until the rally attendees had entered the arena to raise their banners and speak their truth.
Perhaps the saddest impression Mueller’s testimony left was when Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., asked him if foreign interference in our elections and politicians’ tolerance and use of it would continue. Mueller, a true conservative and realist who leaves irony to others, responded, “I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is.”
Just after the hearings, Trump acted triumphant and tweeted ironically — “Truth is a force of nature.”