Tim O'Neal: Equality, inclusion help WV business climate (Opinion)

Inclusion is a business imperative for Dow, because it is the right thing to do and it is good for business. It is also critical to attract and retain top talent in West Virginia. At Dow, our inclusive culture is part of our competitive advantage. With 41 people moving out of West Virginia every day, West Virginia businesses need to embrace equality for all, so the region can continue to grow and thrive.
I am proud of West Virginia’s heritage and history of progress. I am reminded every day as I drive to work of our strong history of work ethic and economic prosperity, which directly influenced my science-focused studies in graduating from South Charleston High School. To my high school English teacher, Mr. Ed Booten, I hope the grammar and organization in this op-ed make you proud.
Inclusion is not just a word for me. It embodies action and understanding about how we treat each other as human beings. I learned the value of inclusion early in my life. I was born in South Korea to an Irish-American father and Korean mother; and I am proud to say that my father served in our United States armed forces. Growing up, I knew that I was different, sometimes feeling included and sometimes not.
Lately, there has been a lot of discussion and no shortage of opinions about our state’s LGBTQ+ policies: whether we ultimately include — or exclude — the LGBTQ+ community in our West Virginia community. This is an easy issue for Dow, and me: Everyone deserves to be treated with respect, and no one should be discriminated against. Prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is in line with our West Virginia values.
Dow is committed to creating an environment in which every employee is respected, valued and has an equal opportunity to develop, advance and be heard. We need our employees to be treated fairly and equally, with the same treatment and protection in their communities that they have at work.
Unfortunately, the communities in which our employees live do not always offer the same protections. Today, it is legal in West Virginia to fire, evict or deny someone service at a place of business solely because that person identifies as LGBTQ+. That is out of step with our values. It sends the wrong message to businesses operating in West Virginia, and it discourages people from staying in West Virginia.
Twelve communities in our state have already banned discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. And we need the rest of our communities — and our state as a whole — to follow suit. We have learned from other states that opposition to equality for all is bad for business. We must help ensure West Virginia remains a place where the best and brightest want to live and work, protecting our pro-business reputation.