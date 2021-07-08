For almost 250 years, the United States has struggled to live up to its ideals of being a nation with “liberty and justice for all.” After the initial declaration that “all men are created equal,” it took many years to establish that the principle extended to women of all races and men of all races.
The nation took some wrong turns over the decades but, gradually, step by step, it has turned toward greater justice and more equality.
Now, in the third decade of the 21st century, we face another essential step to ensure that we live up to our ideals. That next step is for Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would update existing civil rights law to explicitly protect sexual orientation and gender identification.
Treating everyone with respect and without discrimination is part of our corporate culture at Dow and is in line with our values as West Virginians. Dow is committed to maintaining a workplace environment in which each employee is respected and valued with equal opportunity to advance. We also want our employees to receive the same respect and treatment in the community.
Unfortunately, not everyone follows that practice, and it is still legal in West Virginia for someone to be fired, evicted or denied service simply for identifying as LGBTQ.
Although some politicians still need to be persuaded to support the Equality Act, more and more businesses are expressing their support for it, not only because it would be the right thing to do but because it would be good for business. Business functions best in an atmosphere of certainty. Unfortunately, a hodge-podge of state and local laws across the country means millions of Americans face the uncertainty of potential discrimination that threatens their safety, housing, employment and daily lives.
Just as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was needed almost 60 years ago to help America better live up to its founding principles, the Equality Act of 2021 is needed to ensure that sexual orientation and gender identity receive the same protection as the Civil Rights Act provides against discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. In addition to providing a necessary update to the Civil Rights Act, the Equality Act would update the Fair Housing Act, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and other laws. It would strengthen protections for everyone.
The nation took a step toward establishing the protections that would be provided by the Equality Act when the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2020, in the Bostock v. Clayton County case, that discrimination on the basis on sexual orientation and gender identity should be considered as sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Early this year, an executive order advanced the cause further by directing federal agencies to interpret the Bostock ruling to apply beyond employment law to include education, housing, health care and other areas of the law. However, future administrations could interpret the Bostock ruling differently, ushering in more uncertainty and potentially less protection for all Americans. Passage of the Equality Act is needed, to ensure the nation does not take a backward step but remains on a steady course toward ensuring equal protection for everyone.
Experience with the Civil Rights Act and subsequent legislation has shown the value of federal law in creating minimum standards to be followed in every state, although each state would have the opportunity to strengthen anti-discrimination protections further. Although certain states prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, most states lack such laws. That exposes millions of Americans to unequal treatment. By creating strong federal standards and remedies, civil rights laws effectively decrease discrimination.
Dow Inc. supports a comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity for everyone. It is one of several hundred American companies, including Apple, General Mills, American Airlines, Google, Levi Strauss and Nike, that have issued statements in support of the Equality Act. Several dozen business associations also support the Equality Act, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Restaurant Association. More than 600 other organizations, including those devoted to health care, education and faith-based interests, also support the Equality Act.
The U.S. House of Representatives already has passed the Equality Act on a bipartisan vote. It’s time for the U.S. Senate to step forward and do the same.
This is not about enshrining special privileges for anyone but about ensuring “liberty and justice for all.”