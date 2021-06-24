Editor’s note: The Gazette-Mail stands by its reporting.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail recently published an article, “Flooding Effects of Mountain Valley Pipeline Under Scrutiny After Weekend Damage in Central WV,” which incorrectly implied that MVP’s activities exacerbated adverse effects from flooding that hit central West Virginia.
Between June 7 and June 13, parts of West Virginia received significant rainfall and several flash storms, with certain areas of the MVP route receiving rainfall totals averaging 4 to 6 inches. The article perpetuates a prevalent public misconception that any sediment runoff flowing from a construction site must be the result of “failed” erosion and sediment controls. In reality, significant rainfall and flood events can overwhelm those controls, even when they are properly designed, fully implemented and adequately maintained. Furthermore, the majority of MVP’s sediment controls withstood these heavy rainfall and flooding events.
The fact is, sediment controls of any type are not designed for heavy, flash-flooding events, including those unrelated to the MVP project. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s construction stormwater general permit recognizes this, stating that, if such events cause sedimentation issues when controls are properly in place, any resulting noncompliance with permit conditions is not a violation of the permit. Also important is that not all sediment observed in streams is from land-disturbing development activities. Sedimentation also results from naturally occurring stream bank erosion.
The article also refers to consent orders resolving MVP’s notices of violation issued by the DEP, strongly implying that the issues noted in those violations were similar and related to the recent heavy rains and flooding. This is flatly untrue. The most recent violation addressed by those consent orders was issued nine months ago. Since then, the DEP has conducted nearly 50 inspections of the project and observed no conditions that merited a violation.
Also notable is that the majority of those inspections were conducted in response to complaints the DEP received from the very same pipeline opponents quoted in the article. On numerous occasions, these parties alleged that MVP failed to implement controls, resulting in erosion, sedimentation, slips and other issues. Despite this barrage of complaints from pipeline opponents, there was not a single claim documented where the DEP found a violation.
Finally, the Gazette-Mail article quotes two known pipeline opponents who claim that “the pipeline’s erosion issues will never end.” To the contrary, when construction of the pipeline is complete, and the right-of-way is fully revegetated and restored, the vulnerability of severe weather-related incidents in these areas will be substantially reduced.
Construction sites are not meant to remain in a disturbed state for such extended periods of time, much less years. Unfortunately, this is the inevitable result of short-sighted opposition parties who continue their myopic efforts to delay the project. Ironically, they now attempt to shift the blame for their own actions, and the resulting environmental consequences of their delay tactics, onto the DEP and MVP.
As Mountain Valley has consistently stated, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and relevant state resource agencies have acknowledged, the best outcome for improved water quality is to complete project construction and achieve full restoration as soon as possible.
The positions of the pipeline opposition focus on their respective policy agenda, which excludes sound, comprehensive environmental and engineering practices. We believe that, if policy agendas could be set aside, we would share common ground and could work collaboratively toward environmental protection. This would be a more productive conversation for the citizens of West Virginia, and everyone involved.