In an op-ed about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, Tierra Curry makes numerous misleading claims about the project and its alleged sedimentation effects on a rare fish species, the candy darter.
The candy darter is a small fish native to the waters of West Virginia and Virginia. The species is considered to be endangered, but not because of pipeline construction. Federal and state agency fish experts have long recognized that the candy darter population faces one main-level threat — the variegate darter.
As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has explained, the variegate darter was introduced into candy darter streams, likely on accident by fishermen using the nonnative species as bait. Over time, candy darters and variegate darters have been interbreeding, resulting in hybridization of the species and a decrease in the native candy darter’s numbers. That hybridization will continue with or without the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and hybridization has nothing to do with sedimentation.
Curry’s failure to even reference this significant threat to the candy darter is telling.
There is simply no support for the assertion that any sedimentation from the pipeline project will affect the candy darter. Mountain Valley designed its construction techniques to avoid impacts to the species and its habitat by proposing to cross each candy darter stream with a bore that goes beneath the stream, rather than crossing directly through the stream channel. And, in 2019, Mountain Valley developed a comprehensive and conservative sedimentation model that was independently reviewed and deemed appropriate by leading experts at the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management, which indicates that the project will not cause any impactful sediment levels in any candy darter stream.
The facts on the ground confirm the soundness of the project’s design. Mountain Valley has continuously monitored water quality through the use of fixed stations installed in species streams and watershed tributaries across the project’s route.
The results of this monitoring indicate, at most, a negligible amount of sediment from project areas that is well below the candy darter’s tolerance under naturally occurring circumstances. This has been the case with every storm that has hit the area since monitoring began, including the tropical and other extreme storm events that caused serious flooding in the region during the past year.
Unsurprisingly, there has not been a single water-quality violation in a candy darter stream anywhere along the project’s 303-mile route, even though work on the project is roughly 94% complete.
These facts demonstrate that the project does not pose a threat to the candy darter.
Todd Normane is deputy general counsel for Equitrans Midstream Corp., a primary partner in the Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture.