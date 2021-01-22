We are environmental advocates, conservationists, climate “alarmists,” and political liberals in West Virginia. We want to congratulate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on becoming the new chairman of the United States Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR).
We encourage progressive and climate-concerned people across the country to engage with and support Sen. Manchin and his staff as they assume this important new role. They have the skills, commitment and understanding that we need to make major progress on the crucial climate change issues that face us.
About two years ago, we met with Sen. Manchin in Washington to report on the National Energy Conference that was held at the West Virginia University College of Law — a well-attended program that focused on climate solutions. The Washington meeting was coincidentally on the day that Manchin was announced as the Ranking Member of the ENR Committee — the body that he now will head.
In that meeting, we encouraged Sen. Manchin to continue to be vocal and active in his new position about the need for urgent and robust solutions to the climate crisis. And in fact he has done so, in many instances and arenas.
Sen. Manchin clearly understands the gravity of the climate crisis, the overwhelming importance of what is at stake and the need for rapid, effective solutions.
We believe he intends to work with his colleagues and the new administration to secure a rapid, just and balanced transition to a safe, clean, affordable energy economy — one that works for West Virginians and all Americans, including today’s fossil fuel workers and their communities.
Manchin has a 50% “lifetime” rating on scorecard Senate votes from the League of Conservation Voters.
He is a centrist Democrat and prefers legislation that has bipartisan support. Last year (in a difficult political environment) he was a leader in crafting important bipartisan energy transition and emission reduction legislation — and with support from West Virginia green groups.
Manchin’s leadership on mine-scarred land reclamation and green job creation — not just here in West Virginia, but nationwide — has also been exemplary. He appreciates the importance of landscape conservation and outdoor recreation as a jobs engine.
He was a leader in fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, protecting hundreds of thousands of acres for future generations.
West Virginians know that Manchin is an ambitious player on offense, who knows how to get the ball across the goal line. Put another way, he is a smart, successful, experienced politician who understands both public opinion and scientific reality — and who likes to get things done.
On the ENR Committee in 2021, Sen. Manchin will have many opportunities to use his talents and experience to lead in enacting effective climate solutions legislation, and to make solid environmental progress across America.
We are hopeful and optimistic that with the proper public support and pressure, he can and will seize those opportunities. We wish him well — and we know a lot of other people who do, too.