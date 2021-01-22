Tom Rodd is a retired attorney who lives in Preston County. Logan Thorne is a graduate student at West Virginia University. Rodd and Thorne serve on the Board of the West Virginia Center on Climate Change (“WV3C”) (wvclimate

.org), an educational initiative of the conservation group Friends of Blackwater. On Jan. 25, the WV3C will host an expert-led Zoom webinar titled: “What Now? — Climate Solutions in 2021 and Securing a Just Transition for West Virginia.” Registration is free.