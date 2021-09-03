As people in this country debate whether to wear masks to fight COVID-19, I have two simple questions for people who oppose wearing them. What if you are right? What if you are wrong?
If government would mandate masks and you are right that they are not needed, what is the harm? Yes, it would be inconvenient to go back to wearing masks, and they do fog my glasses at times, but there would be no real harm.
Perhaps you have focused on specious horror stories spread on social media about masks being harmful, but remember that prior to this pandemic, most direct care staff at hospitals and medical clinics frequently wore masks appropriate for the situations and illnesses they were facing. Many people in high-tech occupations also wear masks every day with no problem. However, even if we did not get greater protection from COVID-19, we would have a reduction in cases of flu, the common cold and pollen allergies. I don’t see a downside.
Now, let’s consider what happens if you who oppose masks are wrong. What if the masks do help prevent the spread of the delta variant, as they did with early versions of COVID-19? What if they do save lives and help reduce the number of people in hospitals? What do you say to families who lose loved ones if the death rate climbs because people don’t wear masks?
The trauma system in this state, which has a lack of beds on a good day, is on the verge of collapse because of COVID-19. The current trajectory spells disaster, and we might soon hear calls to have refrigerator trucks on standby to serve as morgues as happened in Florida and Texas.
If you think I am being dramatic, maybe the media should report on the number of patients each week who are diverted from hospitals because they have no beds available. Check with your local emergency medical service to learn how long EMS squads must stay at emergency rooms with patients because there are no ER beds. The system is ripe to be overrun.
The argument against masks is based on civil rights, the Constitution and the contention that our founders never would have put up with such so-called tyranny. To that, I say nonsense. In this country’s early years, when there was not an organized medical system, people were quarantined and their movements restricted if it was believed they had a communicable disease. Our forefathers understood personal sacrifice for the good of all. They understood what a pandemic meant.
Here is a chilling fact. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy in the first half of 2020 at birth for the total U.S. population was 77.8 years. That was down by a full year from 78.8 years in 2019. For males, life expectancy at birth was 75.1 years in the first half of 2020, a decline of 1.2 years from 76.3 years in 2019. Clearly, people have been dying from COVID-19, and when a wave hits, it leaves death and illness in its wake.
Some leaders do not want to accept reality. Instead of leading, they want to represent society’s loudest sector, which is a minority, and ignore the facts.
Again, I say to the public policy leaders who are leading the fight against masks, what if you are wrong? What will you say to those who might die from COVID-19 because they followed your lead and ignored science?
We are at war with this disease, and with any war worth winning, tactics change. Sometimes, orders are needed to force some folks to behave differently. I am not sure our current society would have been able to cope with the rationing of World War II, but history has proven the wisdom of personal sacrifices for the common good back then.
It is time for leaders to lead, rather than simply to trying to score political points. Again, I ask the question: what if you are wrong and people die from your fight against masks? Is that a record you want to run on?